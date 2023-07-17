8 Shows Like Kohrra You Must See

Eclipsed by mystery and crime, Netflix’s ‘Kohrra’ follows the murder investigation of an ex-pat who returns to his hometown in Punjab to be wed. However, when he’s killed days before his wedding, a mystery unfolds. When two police officers are tasked with solving the case, they find themselves entangled in equally convoluted schemes and drama. As the crime thriller series unfolds, the detectives begin reflecting inward and find that the secrets enveloping them are just as vicious. With a shroud of mystery, deceit, and dysfunctionality, ‘Kohrra’ reflects the menacing nature of crime and secrets.

The Hindi-Punjabi television series is created by Sudip Sharma, Gunjit Chopra, and Diggi Sisodia. The Netflix series features compelling performances by Savinderpal Vicky, Barun Sobti, Vishal Handa, Saurav Khurana, and Ivantiy Novak. The police procedural drama dives into the exploration of human relationships and the gritty consequences of secrets and schemes. So, if you are equally enthralled by the ability of the detectives to go a step further than just probe a disturbing murder, then here is a list of similar shows. You can watch several of these television shows, like ‘Kohrra’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

8. The Sinner (2017-2021)

Based on Petra Hammesfahr’s 1999 novel and developed for the screen by Derek Simonds, the cast features Bill Pullman, Jessica Hecht, Dohn Norwood, and Adam LeFevre and follows the story of Detective Harry Ambrose, a man tasked with investigating a number of atrocious murders. As he dives into the series of murders, he uncovers the abject hate and spite that drives people to carry out such unimaginable crimes. As the crimes offer a prism into the categorical distress of the human psyche, ‘The Sinner’ catapults into a number of dark and complex themes. Much like the cops who unveil the monstrosity in the Barun Sobti starrer procedural drama, Harry Ambrose also uncovers the complex and dark nature of crime.

7. Dahaad (2023-)

Within the small dwellings of inland Rajasthan, sub-inspector Anjali Bhaati finds herself at the epicenter of unquestioned disappearances and the deaths of numerous women. On a mission to decode the mysteries of women who end up dead in public bathrooms, Anjali Bhaati decides to uncover the ravenous nature that unfolds in extremities. The series is created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti and features Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, Sohum Shah and Manyuu Doshi. So, if you enjoyed the story of two cops unmasking the wretched conditions of crime and drama, then you’ll find this story of psychopathic sadism equally immersing.

6. The Killing (2011-2014)

Another series of labyrinthian complexities, ‘The Killing,’ revolves around the murder investigation of a 17-year-old girl named Rosie Larsen, who’s found in the trunk of a submerged car. Tasked with unveiling the horror, homicide detectives Sarah Linden and Stephen Holder find themselves navigating the sensitive balance of grief, hurt, and anger as they pull at the sensitive threads of the mystery. From the grim realities of politics to the unbelievable capacities of human nature, ‘The Killing’ features an equally ingenious police procedural drama. So, if you enjoyed the intuitive abilities of Garundi and Balbir Singh, then you’ll find this story equally intriguing.

5. Mare of Easttown (2021)

When Mare, a weary detective in Pennsylvania, is tasked to solve the number of disappearances and death of young women, she finds that solving the killings and keeping her life from falling apart may not be as easy. Just as the gritty twists and turns follow the protagonists in ‘Kohrra,’ ‘Mare of Easttown’ also features the devastating confluence of trauma, grief and crime. With Kate Winslet as the titular lead, ‘Mare of Easttown’ features the complexity of human behavior, relationships and connections.

4. Duranga (2022-2023)

‘Duranga’ features the story of Sammit, who lives under the garb of familial bliss but hides something menacing within. Cladding his sociopathic tendencies from his family, Sammit continues to go to deep ends. However, when his wife Ira starts investigating multiple murders, secrets begin to unearth, and identities begin to reveal. Much like the protagonists who find their secrets to be much more disastrous, ‘Duranga’ also features the cost of devastating secrets and hidden identities within families.

3. CAT (2022-)

With Randeep Hooda, Suvinder Vicky, Hasleen Kaur, Geeta Aggarwal, Dakssh Ajit Singh, Danish Sood, Jaipreet Singh, Sukhwinder Chahal, KP Singh, creator Balwinder Singh Janjua spins a riveting thriller in the hinterland of Punjab. The story revolves around Gurnam or Gary, who used to work as a CAT for the police during the unrest of the 1980s. However, years later, the former informant finds himself in the midst of a drug operation once again.

Yet another series that features the travails of a protagonist sequestered by secrets, lies and deceit, ‘CAT’ features several twists at every turn. So, if you enjoyed the engrossing nature of two policemen putting everything on the line, then you’ll be equally entertained by the story of this reluctant spy.

2. Pataal Lok (2020-)

A tale of skewed morals against the backdrop of noir, ‘Pataal Lok’ follows the story of Hathi Ram Chaudhary, a disillusioned cop who happens to arrest four criminals in the involvement of an assassination attempt of a reputed journalist. However, as he transcends the normative and dives into the multi-layered case, he finds himself amidst the metaphorical ‘Paatal Lok’ or netherworld, where secrets and shocking discoveries go hand in hand. Also created by Sudip Sharma, the series is produced by Anushka Sharma and stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Gul Panag and many more. So, if you were compelled by the portrayal of the world going to seed in ‘Kohrra,’ then you’ll find this immersive tale equally thrilling.

1. Under the Banner of Heaven (2022)

Featuring the quivering tribulations of a devout detective, ‘Under the Banner of Heaven’ follows the story of Detectives Jeb Pyre and Bill Taba, who are tasked to investigate the brutal murders of a Mormon woman and her daughter. However, when the investigation spirals into something devastating, the secrets unearth, and the story convolutes. Starring Andrew Garfield, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Rory Culkin and Sam Worthington, the series is created by Dustin Lance Black. Much like Garundi and Balbir Singh’s resolve to meander through the begrimed nature of a devastating crime and their personal beliefs, ‘Under the Banner of Heaven’ also follows a similar test of faith.

