Krista Randolph: Where is Thomas Randolph’s Daughter Now?

In Investigation Discovery’s ‘The Black Widower: The Six Wives of Thomas Randolph,’ viewers are provided a detailed account of Thomas Randolph’s marital relationships with six different women over several decades. During his marriage to his first wife, he became a father to two children—Krista and Justus. In the show, the former features and expresses her opinions about her father’s involvement in the deaths of his wives, leaving viewers wanting to know more about her and her whereabouts.

Krista Randolph Was Supportive of Her Father When He Was Accused of Murder

Thomas Randolph and Kathryn “Kathy” Thomas got married to each other quite young, and not long after, they welcomed two children into the world — Krista and Justus. Despite their parents getting divorced seven years after their marriage, Krista and Thomas stayed in touch with one another and kept their relationship intact. After completing high school, she attended Weber State University before earning her Bachelor’s in Human Services from the University of Phoenix.

Starting out as a Human Resource Assistant, Krista gained several years of experience in the industry, during which she climbed up the ladder and worked for various companies, including F&S, Clearfield Jobcorps, Honeywell, and Vandor LLC. Having worked in the industry for so many years, she landed a job at OAC Services, Inc., where she started out as a Human Resources Generalist. Meanwhile, in her personal life, in 1989, her father had been accused of murdering his second wife, Beckie, in 1986 but was found not guilty. Three decades later, in 2017, Thomas Randolph was again arrested for murder, this time in connection to the murder of his sixth wife, Sharon Causse.

However, about three years later, when he filed an appeal for a retrial, the court reversed his conviction and ordered a retrial. Around the same time, Krista was featured in an episode of ‘Killer Genes’ podcast, hosted by true-crime investigators and reporters Melissa McCarty and Kelly McLear. She opened up about her feelings related to the overturning of her father’s conviction. She stated, “I’m speechless, that’s awesome. Wow wow. I’m in total shock. This never happens. Oh My God! This made my day, my life.”

Krista Randolph Works as a Human Resources Manager in Federal Way

Although she is still an employee at OAC Services, Inc., Krista DeGroat (née Randolph) has now moved up the ranks and serves as a Human Resources Manager. With nearly two decades of Human Resources experience in her bag, she provides expert HR support for the organization and leads the design and construction performance management firm to newer heights. Her responsibilities at the company include helping each and every employee, handling employee relations, and taking care of the employee lifecycle program. Moreover, she must have knowledge of OAC Services’ engagement strategy. Krista has many strengths that help her become one of the best employees at her company.

For instance, coaching, leadership training, process improvement, applicant tracking systems, and more are some of the many skills with which she makes a positive impact at the company. In 2023, Krista was chosen to represent OAC Services, Inc. at The Construction Management Association of America (CMAA) conference, where she met and interacted with several other professionals. At the conference, she talked about managing employee/employer relationships with the principal of Dean Alan Architects, a full-service architecture firm. At present, she resides in the city of Federal Way, Washington. Apart from pushing others to be the absolute best at their jobs, she also keeps herself busy with her hobbies. One of the things she enjoys the most in her free time is deciding her next travel destination and exploring new places.

