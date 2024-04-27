Where is Kristen Trickle’s Family Now?

CBS’ ’48 Hours’ episode titled ‘Kristen Trickle: Autopsy of the Mind’ delves into the investigation surrounding the death of Kristen Trickle, a 26-year-old woman who was initially deemed to have died by suicide in 2019. However, as the investigation progressed, Colby Trickle, her husband, was identified as the perpetrator, leading to his arrest and subsequent conviction. Kristen’s family endured unimaginable hardship throughout the ordeal, facing new challenges each day. With the perpetrator in custody, they have found some semblance of justice.

Kristen Trickle’s Family Did Not Believe She Was Suicidal

Since her birth on August 20, 1993, Kristen Trickle was recognized by her family as a compassionate and gentle individual who never spoke negatively about anyone. Raised alongside her two sisters, Kaili and Kori Guy, she was part of a joy-filled household. Her parents, Daren and Christine Guy took pride in their three daughters, confident that they would mature into honorable and upstanding members of society. In 2014, when Kristen married Colby Trickle, her family was overjoyed, believing she had found her happiness. However, their elation would soon be cut short. The news of Kristen’s death on October 31, 2019, purportedly by a self-inflicted gunshot wound, left them incredulous.

They had observed no signs of deteriorating mental health in her and were at a loss to understand what had led to such an end. Even the coroner’s report, which ruled her death a suicide, provided little solace or explanation. Over the ensuing two years, the family remained close-knit and largely avoided media interactions. Brant Rice, Kristen’s uncle, took on the role of informal spokesperson for the family. Therefore, when Colby’s arrest occurred in 2021, he voiced the family’s suspicion that Kristen had endured a difficult marriage, possibly even an abusive one.

Despite the emotional challenge, they acknowledged the truth presented by the evidence. In 2023, with Colby’s conviction and sentencing for Kristen’s murder, the family finally achieved the justice they sought. Rice represented the family, expressing how the preceding two years had been incredibly challenging as they searched for answers about Kristen’s fate. He emphasized Kristen’s desire to convey that there’s always a way out for those in difficult situations or under someone’s control. Since the conviction, the family has been slowly rebuilding their lives and striving to progress.

Kristen Trickle’s Family is Trying to Put the Past Behind Them

Daren Guy, Kristen Trickle’s father, has led a dynamic life shaped by his career and personal experiences. As a Marine veteran and Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts graduate, he’s traversed various locations, from California to Maryland, Colorado, and finally settling in Hays, Kansas. Kristen’s passing deeply affected him, but he’s gradually rebuilt his life. On February 22, 2022, he married Monica Goetz Guy, marking a new chapter in his journey. Daren is an active Marine Corps League (MCL) member, advocating for veteran rights and addressing community issues. Despite the challenges, he finds peace in the company of his two daughters and three grandchildren, cherishing their visits and the moments they share.

Kristen’s sister, formerly Kaili Guy, now bears the name Kaili Nicole Minkner and has established her home in Colby, Kansas, alongside her fiancé Chas Justice. They have been engaged since March 11, 2021. Their relationship has weathered numerous challenges, but they remain steadfast in their commitment. After welcoming a daughter into the world in 2022, Kaili embraces her role as a new mother with enthusiasm and devotion. She finds joy in the presence of her family yet carries a constant longing for her beloved sister, Kristen.

Kristen’s other sister, Kori Marie Guy, has also made her home in Colby, Kansas, where she cares for her twins, Kashmir Bermudez and Delta Bermudez. The support of her family is a source of comfort for Kori as they come together to fondly remember memories of Kristen, keeping her spirit alive in their hearts. The family has been through a lot in the last few years and is just beginning to pick up the pieces with each other’s support.

Read More: Colby Trickle: Where is the Killer Husband Now?