Krysten Collins and Mitch Silverstein: Where is the MAFS Couple Now?

Lifetime’s ‘Married at First Sight’ is a groundbreaking reality TV series that explores the concept of arranged marriages in a modern context. In each season, couples are matched by a team of experts and meet for the first time at the altar, where they exchange vows and commit to starting their lives together. The show follows their journey as they navigate the highs and lows of married life, ultimately deciding whether to stay together or go their separate ways. Krysten Collins and Mitch Silverstein were one of the couples who joined the 15th season, and what followed was a honeymoon, during which they kept trying to land on the same page. Their love story had many rifts, but it also had its highs, giving the audience exactly what they sought.

Krysten Collins and Mitch Silverstein Were Never on the Same Page

Krysten Collins and Mitchell Silverstein’s journey in the season was far from a fairy tale. From the outset, numerous red flags and concerns left the audience apprehensive about the potential of their bond and its longevity. One notable instance occurred when Mitch openly admitted that Krysten wasn’t his usual type and lacked physical attraction towards her. He told the experts that he liked Jessica Biel, so he expected to be matched with someone who resembled her.

Krysten candidly shared her past heartbreak and her desire to break free from repeating the same pattern, which led her to participate in the reality show. Initially, when Mitch struggled to form a connection, Krysten showed understanding and patience, eventually finding potential in their partnership. However, their dynamic quickly shifted as Mitch grew more attached to Krysten, and she felt overwhelmed by the pace of their relationship. This mismatch left the couple feeling out of sync as if they had never been quite on the same page together.

In the days leading up to Decision Day, Mitch confided in his brother, revealing that although he cared for Krysten, he hadn’t fallen in love with her. When Decision Day arrived, Mitch expressed his belief that Krysten deserved to be with someone who could love her completely, acknowledging that he hadn’t reached that emotional connection with her. While Krysten was understandably heartbroken, having invested hope in their relationship, she ultimately accepted Mitch’s honesty and understood his perspective.

Krysten Collins and Mitch Silverstein Are No Longer Romantically Involved

During the reunion episode of the 15th season, it was revealed that Krysten Collins and Mitch Silverstein had already finalized their divorce. Following Mitch’s decision to end their marriage on Decision Day, the possibility of reconciliation ceased, leading to their separation. Although they maintain a connection through social media, Krysten and Mitch no longer interact or meet publicly, indicating that they have moved on from their relationship and are living separate lives.

Krysten, now 34, thrives in her single life, embracing her adventurous spirit. Having lived in various places, including West Virginia, Los Angeles, and San Diego, she recently settled in New York in June 2023. Krysten indulges in the finer things in life, enjoying fine dining, shopping, and luxurious vacations with her close-knit group of girlfriends, who hold a special place in her heart. Her loyal companion, Luna, the pug, is always by her side. As a former reality TV star, Krysten tries to share glimpses of her life with fans and has even curated her Amazon Store on her profile. While she remains open to finding love, she has made it clear that it won’t be through reality TV, as she values the friendships she formed there above all else.

Mitch continues his career as a police advocate, now affiliated with the Surfrider Foundation in San Diego, a prominent organization dedicated to ocean conservation and activism. His passion for environmental and social causes is evident through his media appearances as an expert discussing legislative initiatives such as the La Mesa Plastics Ordinance and the Oceanside Ebike Ordinance. Alongside his advocacy work, Mitch enjoys hobbies like longboarding, biking, and hip-hop music. A devoted family man, he shares a close bond with his niece and nephew, Aya and Emi. Mitch has not made any official announcements regarding his dating life, and currently, he may be prioritizing his work and family commitments.

