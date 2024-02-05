Kyle Stillie From Below Deck is Originally From Scotland

The television reality series, ‘Below Deck,’ premiered on Bravo in 2013. Since then, each season has followed the day-to-day challenges of the crew on board a superyacht, as they went about navigating the daily grinds of life at sea. Season 11, which premiered in 2024, saw quite a few new faces make an entry onto the luxurious St. David for a fun yet challenging few weeks at sea. One among them is Kyle Stillie, the fun-loving and charming Scottish Deckhand.

Kyle Stillie Was Born and Raised in Scotland

Kyle Stillie was born on May 7 to Euan Dalgliesh and Paula Stillie in the Scottish Border town of Selkirk. His parents now live in Cullen, a small coastal village in Moray, and run their own cozy bed and breakfast called Stravaig. Kyle is quite close to his family, from both his father’s and his mother’s side. He loved his grandfather Kenny, and though Kyle wasn’t around when he passed away, he chooses to live by his advice, “Travel while you’re young, I don’t think you would regret it when you’re old!”

His uncle John Allan, Aunt Sally Allan, and his cousins together form Kyle’s comfort people, and he is often seen sharing memorable and nostalgic pictures of them on his socials. Even though he is a single child, Kyle shares a special bond with his cousin Linda C. Stillie, whom he considers to be his sister. However, when he is traveling, the one he seems to miss the most is his beloved pet dog, The Dug aka Woogie Bear Paws. He currently resides in Fochabers, a village located in the Parish of Bellie in Scotland’s Moray.

Deckhand Kyle Stillie is a Newbie in the Yacht Industry

Kyle has quite a bit of work knowledge behind him despite being somewhat of a newbie with his year-old experience in the yacht industry. His professional experiences have taken him across the world extensively. Kyle’s first job was at New Woll Estate at Ashkirk. This was followed by a year in Queensland as a porter at Cruise Whitsundays.

Thereafter, he shifted base to New Zealand’s Queenstown for a while and worked at multiple jobs, starting with Millennium Hotel Queenstown as an F&B concierge and a tour guide with Enjoi Wine Tours, which he considered to be one of the best jobs he had ever held, and as a sprinkler fitter and hospital handyman at Fire and Mechanical Contracting. Kyle then moved to Whistler in Canada’s British Columbia for a couple of years, right before the pandemic stuck.

Kyle Stillie is a Through-and-Through Scottish Lad

Kyle’s favorite off the Boat activity happens to be going to the pub, and he enjoys having a good Scotch, every now and then. Other than that, Kyle loves to read and write and can just as confidently don a traditional Scottish kilt. He also loves to explore, and it was one of these expeditions that led his family to the address of his mother’s long-lost biological father, John’s house in Montana. Albeit his grandfather John passed away in 1982, Kyle’s mother and his family were able to connect with her uncles, aunts, and cousins, making it a memorable reunion.

Kyle Stillie Loves to Enjoy Life and Have Varied Adventures and Experiences

Throughout Kyle’s professional endeavors, he never forgot to enjoy everything each of those places had to offer. During his stay in New Zealand, he claimed to have done many firsts, which included adventure sports like snowboarding, river rafting, skydiving, bungee jumping, canyoning, and the like, thus making it one of his finest experiences. During his stay in Canada, Kyle and his friends decided to get matching tattoos on their backs. However, one of his most prized tattoos is the one he’d gotten first; the thistle, Scotland’s national flower. Kyle’s favorite charter so far has been the Mediterranean and the South of France although his favorite destination happens to be Croatia.

Kyle Stillie Prefers to Keep His Relationship Status Under Wraps

Kyle’s social media activities are a testament to his outgoing and fun exterior. However, when it comes to matters of the heart, Kyle prefers to remain tight-lipped. Although the series suggested that he and stewardess Barbara ‘Barbie’ Pascual did form a romantic bond and she had also visited Edinburgh shortly after filming of the season wrapped up, their current equation remains shrouded in mystery. As of now, Kyle seems to be maintaining that he’s single and enjoying life in the company of friends, family, and the sea!

