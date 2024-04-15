Kylie Langford: Where is Dawna Langford’s Daughter Now?

Kylie Langford still looks back on the events of the day when her mother and her siblings were brutally attacked in November 2019, a memory that continues to haunts her. In HBO Max’s ‘Massacre of the Mormons,’ she recounts the harrowing details of what was meant to be a joyful vacation with her extended family and a celebration of a wedding. Witnessing the loss of her mother and two brothers in the attack, and sustaining injuries herself, Kylie recognizes the significance of sharing her story in light of the hardships her family has endured.

Kylie Langford Saw the Masked Gunmen Firing at Her Family

Kylie Langford, raised in a Mormon family in La Mora, Mexico grew up alongside her six siblings, immersed in a supportive familial environment. Being the responsible elder sister, she often assisted her mother, Dawna, in caring for her younger siblings, cherishing the love and security within their large family circle. Excitedly preparing for a trip to LeBaron for a family wedding, Kylie had no inkling that this journey would mark the beginning of a life-altering series of events.

On the morning of November 4, 2019, Kylie started the journey to LeBaron alongside her mother and siblings. Seated in the front with the older kids, she vividly recalls the eventful ride, which was momentarily interrupted by Rhonita Miller’s car breakdown. After dropping off Rhonita’s family back at La Mora, they resumed their journey. Kylie recounted that Christina Langford and her baby, Faith, had already departed ahead of them, and they anticipated she would be several hours ahead on the road.

Hence, when they reached the dirt path near Galeana, Chihuahua, and encountered Christina’s car blocking the road, Kylie and her family were taken aback. Recollecting the moment, she described her mother’s attempt to exit the vehicle, only to be met with a barrage of bullets from masked assailants hidden in the mountains. Her mother succumbed to her injuries at the wheel. As the masked men opened the car doors, Kylie and her siblings were instructed to evacuate the vehicle. One of them even held a gun to Kylie’s face. Reflecting on the inexplicable turn of events, Kylie pondered what prompted the assailants to cease their attack, considering they were faced with defenseless children.

Realizing the gravity of the situation, Kylie desperately attempted to lead her siblings to safety, but the gunshot wound in her leg hindered her mobility. In a moment of resilience and sacrifice, her younger brother, Devin, aged just 13, volunteered to undertake the arduous journey for help. Despite Kylie’s wish to accompany him, she knew her leg would impede her. Recalling the distressing moments, Kylie vividly remembered gathering her siblings behind the cover of bushes, holding them close for comfort and protection. As darkness enveloped the surroundings and the children’s injuries worsened, nine-year-old McKenzie Langford, also wounded, set out to look for help.

Kylie recalled the tense moments of uncertainty as she strained to discern the approaching sounds, fearing the return of the assailants. However, her apprehension swiftly dissolved into profound relief when the area was illuminated by a cascade of police lights. Amidst the commotion, the familiar voices of her family members reassured her of their safety. While some of her siblings had succumbed to exhaustion and drifted into slumber, Kylie remained alert, her heart swelling with gratitude at their newfound security.

Kylie Langford is Living in Arizona Today

As McKenzie Langford was eventually located, the bittersweet reunion underscored the magnitude of their ordeal. Despite grappling with the profound loss of loved ones, Kylie Langford found solace in the presence of her remaining family members, their survival serving as a beacon of hope amidst the darkness of what they had been put through.

Kylie emerged as a resilient survivor of the attack, lauded for her remarkable composure and fortitude in the face of adversity. Her account of the events garnered widespread attention, with numerous media outlets seeking to capture her words about the incident. In an interview conducted in 2021, she provided a detailed explanation of the day. However, concerns over their safety prompted a relocation outside La Mora, Mexico with Kylie and her family finding refuge near Colorado City, Arizona, alongside fellow survivors from their community. Surrounded by her father and siblings, Kylie draws strength from their unwavering support as they endeavor to rebuild their lives together, united in their efforts to overcome the trauma of the past.

