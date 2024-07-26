Kylisha Jageshar: Where is the Too Hot to Handle Contestant Now?

Netflix’s ‘Too Hot to Handle’ challenges its contestants in various ways, primarily fostering emotional maturity and helping them form long-lasting connections. The singles who join the show often admit to having a casual approach to dating, which they aim to test. In the sixth season, Kylisha Jageshar arrived with similar intentions, putting herself out there alongside the other contestants. While she ensured she had as much fun as possible, finding someone who truly captivated her interest proved challenging.

Kylisha Jageshar Supported Her Friends Through Heartbreaks

When Kylisha Jageshar entered the villa for the sixth season, she was optimistic about meeting new people. In her introduction, she revealed that she had difficulty opening up and showing vulnerability in past relationships and hoped to change that under Lana’s guidance. Her stunning looks and confident nature attracted much attention, but unfortunately, no male contestant piqued her interest. Instead, Kylisha formed a close bond with a group of female friends, supporting and comforting them whenever their partners hurt them. She remained by their side thick and thin, showing her loyalty and empathy.

When Charlie and Lucy ended their relationship, Lucy was heartbroken by how quickly he moved on to Katherine. Kylisha was a constant source of comfort and support for Lucy during this time. One day, while Kylisha was relaxing in the pool alone, Cristian approached her, subtly flirting and asking if she’d like to spend more time with him. However, Kylisha, uninterested, told him so directly. While fans admired her authenticity, Lana did not find it promising. Lana eventually told Kylisha that the purpose of being on the show was to form romantic connections, which she had not been pursuing. She pointed out that Kylisha was not improving herself in the intended way and asked her to leave the show. Though emotional, Kylisha admitted her mistake and saw her elimination as fair.

Kylisha Jageshar is Building Her Business Empire Today

After completing her stint on the season, Kylisha returned to managing her business in Toronto, Canada. She serves as the CEO of Opulence Luxury Concierge, an enterprise she established in October 2022. The company focuses on curating luxurious and niche experiences for clients worldwide, offering services such as travel assistance and itineraries, private jets, vacation rentals, restaurant reservations, and catering to personal demands. The business also meets event planning and staffing requirements.

Kylisha’s passion for travel inspires her business. Her impeccably executed trips to Dubai in February 2024, Monaco in May 2024, and Jamaica in June 2024 reflect the finesse she brings to her business. Her success is further supported by her Bachelor in Design and Advertising from OCAD University, which has undoubtedly contributed to her achievements.

Kylisha Jageshar Also Dabbles in Modeling

Although ‘Too Hot to Handle’ marked Kylisha’s first foray into reality TV, she is no stranger to the camera. She has been modeling for a long time and has numerous ongoing collaborations, further bolstered by her electrifying presence on social media. Kylisha works as a model and Sales Associate for Luxe Models and as a Commission Sales Associate for Berify, a marketing agency. In line with her brand and growing popularity, she founded LashStack in November 2019, a company specializing in lash extensions and beauty services. Her collaborations with Meshki, a fashion brand, and 736 Studios have also been prominently featured on her profile.

Kylisha Jageshar Has Experience in the Hospitality Industry

Kylisha’s dynamic personality and confident demeanor can be traced back to her extensive experience in various fields. She has a long history in the hospitality industry, beginning as a server at Sunny Up while attending Earl Haig Secondary School. From April 2017 to April 2018, she worked at Union Social Eatery, taking on multiple roles such as Head Hostess and Server. She gained further experience as an Events Specialist at Yankee Lady Yacht Charters and worked as a Cocktail Server at Jack Astor’s Bar and Grill. Continuing to hone her skills, Kylisha currently works in Bottle Service at Lost and Found Toronto and Mister Wolf, positions she has held since November 2019.

Kylisha Jageshar Used to Be a Dancer and Performer

Another hidden talent that adds to Kylisha’s long list of achievements is her skill as a dancer. She began her professional dancing career at Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment Partnership while still in school. She later joined Altogether Now Productions as a Performer from 2014 until 2016. Kylisha has worked with Disney ABC Television Group and joined the Toronto Blue Jays as a Dancer, Brand Ambassador, and JFORCE dancer. From 2018 to 2022, she was an NBAG League Dancer for the Raptors 905 team. Her stage experience and high-profile roles have brought her to her current position. Kylisha’s journey demonstrates her commitment to self-improvement, showcasing that she is someone with limitless potential.

