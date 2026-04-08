Ladell Bistline Jr.: Where is Sam Bateman’s Accomplice Now?

In 2022, when Sam Bateman was arrested, two accomplices were also taken into custody within a span of days. They were brothers, Torrance and LaDell Bistline. The two had given their own daughters to the self-proclaimed prophet and were also charged with sex crimes committed while they were part of the group. Many of the victims testified against LaDell during his trial, and it was their accounts that ultimately helped bring him to justice. Netflix’s ‘Trust Me: The False Prophet’ presents the details of the investigation and shows how the perpetrators were eventually brought to justice.

Ladell Bistline Jr. Had Given Two of His Daughters to Samuel Bateman as His “Brides”

LaDell Jay Bistline Jr. had been working with his brother, Torrance Bistline, at Toro Industries, a green energy manufacturing company that was doing well for itself. Around 2018, LaDell and his brother grew very close to Sam Bateman, who had declared himself the next prophet after falsely claiming that Warren Jeffs had died in prison. During this time, LaDell became especially close to Bateman and was one of the three individuals who supported him financially. He was married and ultimately gave two of his daughters to Bateman as “brides.”

In 2022, when the FBI was conducting an investigation into Bateman, LaDell also came under suspicion. In September 2022, shortly after the arrest of the leader, police arrested LaDell on charges of conspiracy to commit sexual abuse and trafficking. He was taken into custody, and over time, the minors who had been placed under CPS care began speaking out, with eight out of nine willing to testify. Additionally, ten other “adult wives” had already pleaded guilty to various charges related to the case, which further strengthened the case against LaDell.

Ladell Bistline Jr. is Behind Bars in Arizona Today

LaDell Bistline was brought to trial alongside his brother, Torrance Bistline. Prosecutors stated that he had given two of his daughters to Bateman and alleged that he was involved in inappropriate group conduct, including an instance where he viewed such activity through a livestream. Some witnesses also alleged that he was fully naked while he was attending this call. In October 2024, he was found guilty on several serious charges, including receipt of child pornography, transfer of obscene material to a minor, persuading or coercing travel for unlawful sexual activity, using interstate commerce to coerce a minor, and transportation of a minor for criminal sexual activity. In February 2025, he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. He is currently held at the United States Penitentiary in Tucson, Arizona, where he will remain in federal custody.

Read More: Faith Bistline: Where is the Ex-FLDS Member Now?