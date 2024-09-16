Laëtitia Delhez and Sabine Dardenne: Where are the Survivors Now?

The arrest of Marc Dutroux and his accomplices in August 1996 resulted in the rescue of two young girls from his home in Sars-la-Buissière, Belgium. Sabine Dardenne, aged 12, and Laëtitia Delhez, aged 14, were being held captive in a dungeon Dutroux had built in his basement. This arrest uncovered a long-standing child trafficking and criminal network. The testimonies of the two girls were instrumental in bringing Dutroux to justice for his crimes. Peacock’s ‘World’s Most Notorious Killer’ episode titled ‘The Monster of Belgium’ delves into their experiences and the full scope of Dutroux’s horrific actions.

Laëtitia and Sabine Were Held in the Same Dungeon By Dutroux

Born on October 28, 1983, Sabine Anne Renée Ghislaine Dardenne grew up in Tournai, Belgium, where she was known as a cheerful young girl in her small town. On May 28, 1996, while riding her bicycle to school, she was approached by none other than Marc Dutroux. He told her he was her friend and claimed he was saving her from dangerous men because her parents had not paid a ransom. Despite her resistance and attempts to fight back, Sabine was overpowered by the adult man. He took her to his home in Sars-la-Buissière, where he held her captive in a dungeon he had constructed in his basement.

During her captivity, Dutroux subjected Sabine to abuse and torture. When she asked to be reunited with her family, he made her write heartfelt letters, promising to send them, though he never did. Despite everything, Sabine resisted and kept her spirit intact. At one point, she even asked if a friend could visit him. Shortly after, on August 9, 1996, Dutroux abducted 14-year-old Laëtitia Delhez as she was walking home from a swimming pool in Betrix, Belgium. However, witnesses had seen part of his truck, which led the police to his door a few days later.

The two girls remained in the same dungeon for six more days. On August 13, police managed to track down Marc Dutroux and arrested him along with his accomplices, Michelle Martin and Michel Lelièvre. However, they did not find Sabine and Laëtitia during the initial search. Only when they returned on August 15 with Dutroux did he reveal the dungeon’s location. The girls, initially too frightened to respond to the police, only emerged after being reassured they were being rescued. They were then safely escorted by the authorities back to their families.

Today, Laëtitia and Sabine Do Not Have Anything More to Say About Their Experiences

In the years that followed, both girls played crucial roles as witnesses for the police and prosecution in building the case against Marc Dutroux and his accomplices. Their testimonies were pivotal during the trial, where Dutroux claimed he had become attached to Sabine and did not want her to die like the others. The girls participated in numerous interviews, and their rescue became a major media event. Sabine later shared that she was frequently approached by people in public asking for her autograph and received many letters from individuals expressing a range of opinions about her experience.

In 2005, Sabine Dardenne published her memoir, I Choose To Live (originally titled J’avais 12 ans, j’ai pris mon vélo et je suis partie à l’école). By then, she had started working at a council office in Brussels. In a 2005 interview, Sabine spoke about the challenges she faced adjusting to everyday life but expressed that she was determined to live as an ordinary 21-year-old. She also mentioned having strained relationships with her family, particularly with her mother, who had hoped she would open up more about her experiences. Sabine reflected that the 12-year-old girl who had been kidnapped was no longer who she was, emphasizing how much she had grown and moved forward in her life.

Since the trial, Laëtitia Delhez has largely kept a low profile and has not publicly discussed the incident. In 2021, she and Sabine Dardenne declined an invitation from a streaming platform to participate in a documentary about Marc Dutroux. Sabine’s lawyer mentioned that everything that needed to be shared was covered in her book, leaving nothing more to add. Laëtitia appears to be deeply engaged in her community, having stayed in Bertrix. She is involved in various activities, from working with nursing homes and animal care to supporting and encouraging local events. In July 2024, she even expressed interest in buying a home in Bertrix and seems to be comfortably settled there. Despite her challenges, she seems to have embraced a normal life and is proud of her resilience and accomplishments.

Read More: Marc Dutroux: Where is the Serial Killer Now?