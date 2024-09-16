Michelle Martin: Where is Marc Dutroux’s Wife Now?

In August 1996, when police rescued two girls from Marc Dutroux’s home, they also apprehended his then-wife, Michelle Martin. As the investigation unfolded, authorities were able to establish her role as an accomplice in many of Dutroux’s crimes, including the abduction and abuse of several young girls. Peacock’s ‘World’s Most Notorious Killers’ episode, titled ‘The Monster of Belgium,’ explores Michelle’s involvement in her husband’s criminal activities and the punishment she ultimately received.

Michelle Was in the Same House Where Two Abducted Girls Were Rescued From

Michelle Martin and Marc Paul Alain Dutroux reportedly married in 1989 after meeting while Dutroux was still married to Françoise Dubois. Following his 1983 divorce, Dutroux had been convicted of several crimes, including assault, drug dealing, and stealing car parts, with Michelle allegedly involved in some of these activities. Her complicity became evident in February 1986 when she was arrested for abduction charges. A girl named Axelle D., who had been kidnapped in December 1985, identified Michelle as an accomplice in the crime.

In April 1989, Michelle was sentenced to five years, choosing to marry Dutroux before serving her sentence. Afterward, she lived a largely obscure life and had three children. In August 1996, police raided the Dutroux residence in Sars-la-Buissière, Belgium, following the abduction of Laëtitia Delhez. A witness had identified Dutroux’s truck license plate, leading to the discovery of both Laëtitia and another abducted girl, Sabine Dardenne, on August 15. In the following days, Michelle cooperated with authorities, providing information about the crimes committed across Dutroux’s various properties.

Michelle testified that in September 1995, Dutroux and his accomplice Bernard Weinstein brought An Marchal and Eefje Lambrecks to a house in Jumet, Belgium. According to her account, the two girls were drugged, and after enduring days of abuse and torture, they were buried alive. Michelle also admitted that she was living in the same house where Dutroux held other victims, 8-year-olds Julie Lejeune and Mélissa Russo, who had been kidnapped and confined in a basement cellar Dutroux had built. She was fully aware of the extent of these horrific crimes.

Michelle Admitted That She Had Not Given Food to Dutroux’s Hostages

In December 1995, when Marc Dutroux was arrested for car theft and sentenced to four months in prison, the two eight-year-old girls, Julie and Mélissa, were still alive in the basement. During his absence, Dutroux had instructed Michelle Martin to feed and care for the girls. However, Michelle later admitted that she neglected to do so, claiming she was too afraid to approach them. Despite her claims, police proved that she had fed her pet dog just inches away from where the girls were held. The girls eventually died of starvation. Dutroux initially claimed they died shortly after his release in March 1996 but later changed his story, saying they were already dead when he got out of prison.

Michelle remained in custody after her arrest in August 1996 until the trial began in March 2004. Marc faced numerous charges, including murder, abduction, car theft, and molestation, while Michelle was tried as an accomplice, charged with aiding and abetting the kidnapping and molestation of two girls. During the trial, she testified against Dutroux, revealing that he had also killed his accomplice, Bernard Weinstein. Michelle claimed Dutroux began abducting girls in 1985 because he found it easier than having an affair. She admitted to helping him with these crimes because it allowed him to spend more time with her.

Michelle Martin Has Been Living a Life of Obscurity Even Today

Michelle Martin was found guilty and sentenced to 30 years in prison. While incarcerated, she maintained a low profile, but in August 2012, she applied for parole. She had already divorced Dutroux in 2003. Her request sparked widespread public outrage, with renewed accusations of institutional complicity in the Dutroux case, but these efforts were unsuccessful in stopping her release. On August 9, 2012, Michelle was granted early release under strict conditions, including mandatory psychological counseling, a ban on speaking to the media, and a prohibition on any contact with the victims or their families.

Michelle was released to the Poor Clares convent in Malonne, Belgium, where she was ordered to stay for ten years. The sisters clarified that Michelle was not part of their community but was provided shelter under the conditions of her parole. They emphasized that she, like any human being, was capable of both good and bad. While some reports suggest she remained at the convent until 2022, others claim that when the convent closed, she was asked to find new accommodation or risk returning to prison. According to these reports, a former judge offered her an apartment in his converted farmhouse, where she continues to reside. Regardless of the details, Michelle has kept a very low profile and has remained out of the public eye for years.

