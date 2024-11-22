Lance Herndon: How Did He Die? Who Killed Him?

Lance Herndon appeared to have it all—a thriving and affluent life in Atlanta, Georgia. As a millionaire and a promising entrepreneur, his future seemed bright. Surrounded by a strong network of friends, Lance felt unstoppable in his pursuits. However, in August 1996, concern arose when he failed to show up for work. Tragically, he was later discovered brutally beaten to death in his apartment, a crime scene that left investigators deeply unsettled. NBC’s episode of ‘Dateline’ titled ‘The Killer Among Them,’ delves into the chilling details of Lance’s murder and the pursuit of justice that ultimately led to the capture of his killer.

Lance Herndon’s Colleagues Were Concerned For Him When He Did Not Show Up For Work

Lance Herndon was born on April 4, 1955, to Russell Harrison and Jacqueline “Jackie” Lonesome Herndon. Growing up as an only child in New York, Lance was encouraged to believe that he could achieve anything he set his mind to. Known for his determination and strong work ethic, he aspired to create a prosperous and fulfilling life for himself. With a keen interest in technology and computing, Lance channeled his ambitions into founding his own company, Access Inc., a computer consulting firm. Under his visionary leadership, the business thrived, cementing Lance’s status as one of Atlanta’s influential and affluent figures during the booming 1990s.

Lance’s personal life brought him many joys as well. He married Jeannine Price, and although their relationship eventually ended, it resulted in the birth of a son and a daughter, who became the center of his world. By 1996, at the age of 41, Lance had earned recognition as a self-made millionaire and even caught the attention of the Clinton administration as a rising star in business. Single at the time, Lance embraced life on his own terms, frequently hosting and attending parties and gatherings. Still, he made sure to find time for friends and family.

In early August 1996, when Lance Herndon failed to show up for work, his colleagues immediately raised the alarm, as it was highly unusual for him to be absent without notice. Concerned, his family was soon informed, and his mother decided to visit his apartment in Roswell, Georgia, to check on him. There, she made a shocking discovery. On the waterbed in his master bedroom, she found Lance beaten, bloodied, and naked, with only a sheet partially covering his body. According to reports, Lance had suffered a non-fatal blow to the back of his head with a large crescent wrench, followed by several brutal blows to the front and right side of his face, which crushed his bones and ultimately caused his death. The violent and personal nature of the crime led police to suspect that the murder was committed with a personal motive.

A Tip Helped Police Arrest Lance’s Killer Almost Two Years After His Murder

Lance Herndon’s credit cards and other valuables were not missing from the apartment, but his clothes, which he had worn to bed, were gone. The police theorized that the perpetrator had broken into his home, climbed on top of him while he was sleeping naked, and then attacked him. This assumption was reinforced by the position in which Lance’s body was found, which appeared to match the way he typically slept. Additionally, his laptop was missing, and a photo of his then-girlfriend, Kathy Collins, was found face down on the bedside table. Three clocks in the bedroom had been unplugged, with one of them frozen at 4:10 a.m. Silver gum wrappers were discovered near the garage, and the evidence suggested that the perpetrator had also showered in the house after the crime.

The police initially focused on Lance’s ex-partners as potential suspects, given the nature of the crime, which appeared to be one of passion. One name that stood out was 27-year-old Dionne Baugh, who had met Lance in April 1996 while he was attending Georgia State University. At the time, Dionne was married to Shaun Nelson, a Jamaican resident and Air Jamaica pilot. When questioned by the police, Dionne admitted that she and Lance had been “madly in love” and that Lance had lavished her with expensive gifts. However, their relationship had taken a turn for the worse in the months leading up to the murder.

A month before the murder, Dionne had shown up outside Lance’s home, banging on the door so aggressively that he called 911. Allegedly, she was upset about his relationships with other women and had to be escorted away by authorities. However, there was no concrete evidence linking her to the crime at the time. The case took a major turn in January 1998 when her estranged husband, who was divorcing her, informed the police that she had threatened to kill him “just like she did Lance.” Additionally, Dionne provided conflicting statements about her whereabouts on the night of the murder. She was soon arrested, and DNA evidence from Lance’s remains, along with hair collected from the crime scene, confirmed her as the killer.

