Where Are Dionne Baugh’s Ex-Husband and Daughter Now?

Investigation Discovery’s ‘Scorned: Love Kills: The Millionaire’s Mistress’ as well as NBC’s ‘Dateline: The Killer Among Them’ chronicle how a self-made millionaire ended up losing his life at the hands of his young lover. 41-year-old Lance Herndon got involved with 27-year-old Dionne Baugh in 1996, but because he continued to see other women on the side and was soon thinking of calling things off with her, she ensured that if she couldn’t have him, nobody else could either. Dionne was married at the time and had a family of her own – a husband and a loving young daughter – but she couldn’t stand the thought of losing Lance.

Dionne’s Family Life Wasn’t Idyllic, But it Was Strained

Dionne Baugh was born and raised in Jamaica as a part of a joint family. Some of her extended relatives had immigrated to Atlanta, Georgia, when she was younger, finding success in the real estate industry. So the idea of the whole American dream called to the young woman as well, and she yearned to move there. Thus, when Dionne married Shaun Nelson, a pilot for Air Jamaica, she couldn’t be happier. After all, with the marriage came the opportunity to possibly relocate, which she grasped with both hands. In Atlanta, Dionne almost immediately began working at the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority.

In 1992, Dionne and Shaun welcomed their first and only child into this world, Amanda. Unfortunately, though, soon after that, their relationship started crumbling apart. With Dionne being unsatisfied with her suburban life and Shaun traveling for long periods because of his work, Dionne started finding comfort in other men, which eventually led her to Lance Herndon. After realizing what was going on, a dejected Shaun moved back to the island nation with their daughter. Therefore, when Lance was found slain, and it was discovered that Shaun was in Atlanta around that time, he did come under suspicion.

Shaun was never charged or arrested in connection with Lance Herndon’s murder as he had flown out of town on the night of the killing at around 9 p.m., whereas Lance’s time of death was estimated to be between midnight and 4 in the morning. Then, in January of 1998, when authorities ultimately arrested Dionne regarding the matter, she and Shaun were in the process of finalizing their divorce. Therefore, it’s clear that their relationship was long over, and the Nelsons were just trying to move on when everything turned upside down for them. They never imagined Dionne could be capable of such a thing.

Shaun and Amanda Nelson Have Since Moved Forward With Their Lives

While Shaun Nelson prefers to lead a much quieter life, well away from the spotlight these days, we do know he still seemingly works as a pilot/first officer, but for American Eagle. It appears as if he has since remarried and now has a happy brood of his own residing in Coral Springs, Florida. As for the precise details of his current experiences or what he thinks about his ex-wife, that’s unfortunately unclear as of writing as he hasn’t said much publicly after testifying against her during her trial. Coming to their daughter, Amanda Nelson, she seems to have followed in her father’s footsteps in terms of leading a private life these days. So, all we know about her is that she appears to have taken a very different route than her entire family and is presently studying medicine.

Read More: How Did Lance Herndon Die? Where Is Dionne Now?