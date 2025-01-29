Lance Ito: Where is the Judge in OJ Simpson Case Now?

Netflix’s ‘American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson’ provides an in-depth look at the criminal case that put O.J. Simpson on trial in 1995. One of the key figures in the trial was Judge Lance Ito, who presided over the proceedings at the Los Angeles County Superior Court. The documentary explores some of the critical decisions he made and examines their influence on the case as a whole. It also delves into how these decisions affected the trial’s dynamics and ultimately influenced the jury’s final verdict.

Judge Lance Ito Was a Part of Many High Profile Cases in LA County

Lance Ito was born on August 2, 1950, and considered Los Angeles, California, his lifelong home. His parents, Jim and Toshi Ito, immigrated to the United States during World War II and settled there permanently. A bright and accomplished student, Ito stood out even during his time at John Marshall High School, where he earned the Scholar-Athlete Award in 1968 and served as the student body president. Continuing his academic journey, he attended the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and later completed his Juris Doctor degree, laying the foundation for his successful legal career.

For Lance Ito, joining the District Attorney’s office in 1977 was the perfect opportunity to begin his legal career, and from that point on, there was no turning back. He worked across various specialized units, including the hardcore gang and organized crime divisions. In 1987, Ito was appointed to the municipal court, and by 1989, he was promoted to the Superior Court. Over the years, he played significant roles in high-profile cases, such as the Soon Ja Du case, the first indictment hearing for Lyle and Erik Menendez in 1992, and the trial of financier Charles H. Keating Jr. in the same year. However, his most renowned case was presiding over the O.J. Simpson trial in 1995.

Due to the widespread public attention surrounding the O.J. Simpson trial, Lance Ito’s actions and decisions faced intense scrutiny. He was criticized for allowing cameras in the courtroom and for permitting numerous recesses and sidebars during the proceedings. The trial lasted eight months, making it one of the longest in the country’s judicial history. After the trial, Ito refrained from commenting on the case or the jury’s verdict, likely adhering to California’s ethical guidelines, which prohibit trial-court judges from publicly discussing matters that could come before the court.

Judge Lance Ito Has Not Made Any Comments on the O.J. Case Till Today

In the years following the trial, Ito focused on judicial reforms, particularly advocating for an increase in court interpreters and improved regulations for foreign-national defendants. However, in 2012, his court was disbanded due to larger budget cuts. Three years later, in 2015, Ito officially retired from service. Lance Ito has consistently declined comment requests from news publications and journalists over the years. However, he made headlines again in 2020 following the death of his wife, Margaret “Peggy” York, on October 17, 2021. The couple had been married since 1981, and Peggy York made history as the first woman to attain the rank of Deputy Chief in the Los Angeles Police Department. When she retired in 2002, she was the highest-ranking female officer in the department. The two met at a crime scene and spent many years together in happiness. She was also Mike Fuhrman’s supervisor at one point, and this connection was brought to light by the defense, but it did not affect the proceedings.

In a 2023 report, it was revealed that Ito regularly tended to his wife’s grave, keeping it clean and well-maintained and visiting it often. He expressed regret, wishing he could have been as attentive and caring a husband to her during her illness in her final years. Although they did not have children of their own, Ito considered her stepchildren as his own. In 2023, Ito supported Christopher Darden’s campaign for a seat on the LA County Superior Court. Since then, Ito has maintained a low profile, valuing his privacy in Los Angeles, California, above all else.

