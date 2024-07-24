Land of Women: Is Montse Pregnant?

In Apple TV+’s ‘Land of Women,’ we follow the Xatart women as they return to their roots in a small town in Spain, where they also hope to get a fresh start. Gala lived happily in New York but was forced to flee with her mother, Julia, and daughter, Kate, when her husband, Fred, made bad deals with bad people. They go to Julia’s hometown, La Muga, where Gala thinks no one will find them, and slowly, she finds herself building a new life there, which includes her blossoming romance with Amat. However, like everything else in her life at the moment, there are complications exacerbated by the revelation about Montse. SPOILERS AHEAD

Amat Finds Out About Montse’s Pregnancy

Before Gala arrived in La Muga, Amat was involved with Montse. A local restaurant owner, Montse is a kind and considerate person, who is good to everyone, including the Xatart women. It turns out that she and Amat had been meeting secretly and enjoying each other’s company. They didn’t want the rest of the town to know about it because it was a small place, and as soon as everyone found out about it, Montse and Amat would lose any sense of privacy. They were also not serious about their relationship, which was more of a physical nature, so it didn’t make sense for them to tell anyone about it. The Xatart women discover it because they share Amat’s house and witness Montse’s comings and goings there.

While their romantic rendezvous continues, Amat gets to know Gala and falls for her. However, there is the matter of her husband and her already complicated situation, in addition to the fact that he is not sure about her feelings yet. So, things go normal, and Amat doesn’t share his increasing attraction for Gala with Montse. It is only when Fred comes back, and Gala realizes that she doesn’t want to leave La Muga, that things finally progress between her and Amat, and this would be a good time for him to end his arrangement with Montse. But before he can tell her that, she shares news of her own. It turns out that despite the precautions they took, she is now pregnant, and their relationship cannot be casual anymore.

Montse’s Pregnancy Complicates Things for Amat and Gala

When it appears that Amat and Gala can finally be together, Montse’s bombshell changes things. Amat is shocked to find out about her pregnancy and is still processing it by the end of the season. He doesn’t tell Gala about it (though he will have to soon enough), but this shows that he is trying to figure out what to do. Before telling him about the “third person” in their relationship, Gala reiterates the rules of their engagement. She mentions how they agreed it was all casual, and there was no commitment. This could be her way of saying that she is just telling him about the pregnancy and will go forward with it even if he doesn’t want it. He chooses to be involved with the baby or go his separate way.

It’s unclear what Amat told her, but this new development has rattled him enough that he has forgotten all about his kiss with Gala and the new wine deal with Edna. Considering he has had a child before, he doesn’t seem like the person who would shrug away from his responsibility towards the baby with Montse. However, this also complicates things for Gala because Romancing her and having a baby with Montse isn’t something he might be interested in simultaneously. On top of that, he also has to consider the wine business, which will require more attention now that Edna is involved. This might lead him to put his romance with Gala in the backseat, at least for a few months, and make him reconsider his equation with Montse.

Read More: Land of Women: Is Kate Trans? Is Actress Victoria Bazua Trans?