Larry Kripke Tribute on The Boys Season 4: How did He Die?

Prime Video’s ‘The Boys’ ends the fourth chapter of its story about villainous Supes and vigilante normal humans with a banger of a finale. It sets the ground for the fifth and final season of the series, which will see the conflict between Vought and the Boys end. The fourth season finale puts some very important plot points in motion, the most important of which is Sage’s plan for the Supes to take over the government. At first, Victoria Neuman was supposed to be a part of it, but something much worse happens when that goes awry. The end does not look good for anyone in the show. There are several notable things in the episode’s final few minutes, one of which is the tribute to Larry Kripke.

Larry Kripke Led an Illustrious Life

Larry Kripke was the father of ‘The Boys’ creator and showrunner Eric Kripke. He died on February 13, 2024, at the age of 80. He had been battling Parkinson’s disease for years and passed away peacefully with Joanie, his wife of 60 years, by his side. He leaves behind his three children, Matt, Dana, Eric, and many grandchildren. Described as the epitome of integrity, kindness, and caring, he worked hard to reflect these views till the last day of his life.

Born on October 20, 1943, Larry Kripke attended business school at the University of Michigan. In 1965, he returned to his hometown in Toledo, Ohio, and joined the scrap metal recycling family business. His journey started with Sherwin Metal, which he merged with Tuschman Steel in 1976 and turned into Kripke-Tuschman Industries. In 1983, he oversaw another merger with OmniSource Corp, which turned his company into one of Ohio’s biggest nonferrous trading groups. He expanded from nonferrous operations and soon got into other operations involving copper and aluminum operations. He took another turn in 1993, co-founding Kripke Enterprises Inc. (KEI) with his wife.

KEI is under the leadership of Larry’s son, Matt, and has turned hundreds of millions of dollars in profits with an ever-increasingly employee list. It is recognized as “one of the most notable nonferrous scrap brokerage firms serving the scrap processing industry in North America.” According to Matt Kripke, his father’s intention in laying the foundation of KEI was his unwillingness to work for large companies and his desire to be self-reliant and provide for his family. His dedication led him through the worst of times, and he made the company the success it is today.

Apart from KEI, Larry Kripke also served as the board chair of the Toledo Jewish Federation. He is described as an avid golfer and staunch football supporter and rooted for Michigan. Above all, he was a family man who loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. His loss is felt not just by his family but also by the people he worked with who describe him as a “visionary in [their] industry” and remember him for his “remarkable kindness, unwavering values, and generous spirit” he showed to everyone he crossed paths with. The tribute in the Season 4 finale of ‘The Boy’ is a nod to Larry Kripke and a well-lived life.

