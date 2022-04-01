Larry McNabney’s Net Worth at the Time of His Death

In February 2002, the discovery of Larry McNabney’s remains in a vineyard in San Joaquin County, California, brought an end to the missing person investigation. But that marked the beginning of the hunt for his wife, who happened to kill him. ABC News’ ‘20/20: Hell in Heels’ chronicles the explosive story of how Larry ended up falling for a con artist who seemed only to want his money. But before his death, Larry was a successful lawyer and was sought after wherever he practiced. So, if you’re curious to find out more about the wealth he amassed, here’s what we know.

How Did Larry McNabney Earn His Money?

Back in the 1980s, Larry was a courtroom star. He was seen as a talented lawyer who was smart in the way he argued for his clients in court. In the same decade, Larry was at the defense table for two of Nevada’s most high-profile cases: A bombing and extortion plot at a casino and a drug conspiracy trial. His rising stock was ably helped by his quirky TV ads, where the lawyer was seen riding a horse in the Nevada desert. At the time, Larry drew comparisons to the Marlboro Man.

Described as a brilliant attorney and a natural-born leader, Larry took a break from practicing law for about three years after the drug trial in 1989. Then, he met his future wife, Elisa, in 1995. She had walked into his office for a job, and he immediately hired her as an office manager. Larry’s daughter, Tavia Williams, later said her father “was attracted to her because of her age and the fact that she lays on the charm.” They married within months and, at one point, owned houses in Reno and Las Vegas in Nevada.

But in 1997, Larry lost his bar license after Elisa embezzled more than $70,000 from his clients. But despite that, they stayed together and moved to Sacramento, California, opened a practice, and lived in a gated community. The business soon picked up there, and Larry hired Sarah Dutra, a part-time legal secretary. During their time together, Elisa had introduced Larry to the world of quarter horses which soon became his passion. He was seen as an up-and-coming star at horse shows around the country.

However, Larry suddenly disappeared at one such horse show in September 2001. Witnesses reported seeing him out of his element; he made a mistake while performing during the competition and then left saying he was ill. Over the next few months, the authorities found out that Elisa was actually Laren Sims, who had a lengthy history of scamming people. She and Sarah poisoned Larry, and months later, his wife buried him in a vineyard. After Larry’s death, Laren sold his horse trailer and truck worth $110,000 and liquified his assets worth around $500,000.

Larry McNabney’s Net Worth at the Time of His Death

Taking into account Larry’s thriving law practice and the assets which Laren sold, his net worth is estimated to be close to $1 million at the time of his death.

Read More: How Did Elisa McNabney Die?