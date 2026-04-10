Where is Larry Richmond Sr Now? Update on the Killer

In February 2019, police responded to a shooting in Evansville, Indiana, where Robert “Robbie” Doerr was shot in his driveway. With no eyewitnesses, the case initially appeared to stall for quite some time. However, things took a turn when investigators discovered a note sent to Robert’s wife, Elizabeth “Becky” Fox-Doerr, which contained a message that was linked to Larry Ali Richmond Sr. This led authorities to dig deeper and they eventually uncovered significant evidence connecting him to the crime. ABC’s ‘20/20: One Last Call’ explores the details of this complex case, which unfolded over several years and revealed the connection between the two men.

Larry Richmond Sr. Had Served a Long Sentence for Murder When He Met Amanda Fullmore

Larry Richmond Sr. had his first serious encounter with the law as a teenager. In 1996, when he was 17 years old, he shot and killed 70-year-old James Everett Montgomery in Evansville, Indiana. While the exact motive behind the crime is not widely documented, Richmond pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 45 years in prison, along with five years of probation. However, after serving roughly half of his sentence, he was released on parole in March 2018. Not long after his release, Larry began dating Amanda “Mandy” Fillmore, who lived in Evansville. Mandy’s sister and brother-in-law, Elizabeth “Becky” Fox-Doerr and Robert “Robbie” Doerr, were also residents of the same town.

Mandy was aware of Larry’s criminal history and had shared this with her sister, though the couple eventually got engaged. The four of them used to have dinner sometimes and seemed to know each other socially. On the night of February 25, 2019, Robbie was shot in his driveway. Mandy rushed to support her sister, but when she tried to contact Larry, she was unable to reach him. The case initially had very few leads, but investigators soon found a breakthrough when they examined a note sent along with flowers Mandy had given to her sister. Alongside her message was a note that said “We need to talk,” along with Larry’s name and phone number. This discovery led them to suspect that he may have been involved in an affair with Becky.

Larry Richmond Sr. Was Linked to Robbie Doerr’s Killing Through Deleted Phone Records

Police discovered a letter in the home in which Robbie had written about his suspicions that his wife was having an affair. They also spoke to Larry Richmond Jr., Larry’s son, who claimed he had once seen his father and Becky kissing. He further alleged that he had given his father a Taurus Judge revolver (which he was accused of stealing) just days before the incident, which investigators believed could have been the murder weapon. As authorities continued to piece things together, they received another crucial lead. A neighbor’s security camera captured Larry burying a box filled with guns in his backyard.

This discovery resulted in federal firearm charges against him, as he was prohibited from possessing weapons following his 1996 conviction. Larry remained in custody on the firearm charges while police continued investigating the case. In 2021, authorities made a key breakthrough that directly linked him to the crime. They had been working to recover digital data from both his and Becky’s phones and discovered that she had deleted call records and failed to disclose them to investigators.

The recovered data revealed that just minutes before the shooting, Becky had called Larry, and the two spoke for several minutes, during which she informed him that Robbie would be home soon. Police also analyzed Larry’s phone records and found that he had been near Robbie’s residence around the time of the incident. Additionally, surveillance footage from a nearby gas station showed him wearing only a tank top shortly after the shooting. Given the cold weather, prosecutors suggested this may have been because he had changed clothes after the crime.

Larry Richmond Sr. is Serving a Life Sentence in Indiana Today

Larry Richmond Sr. was later charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder, though his trial was postponed several times. By that point, Becky Fox-Doerr had already been convicted in connection with the case. Larry’s trial eventually began in December 2025, and he was found guilty on both charges. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. At his sentencing, he addressed Robbie Doerr’s family. He maintained his innocence and insisted that he had no involvement in the crime. Now he is 48 years old, and is being held at the Reception Diagnostic Center in Plainfield, Indiana, a maximum-security intake facility, where he is expected to spend the remainder of his life in custody.

Read More: Elizabeth “Becky” Fox-Doerr: Where is the Killer Now?