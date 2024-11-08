Elizabeth “Becky” Fox-Doerr: Where is the Killer Now?

In February 2019, Elizabeth “Becky” Fox-Doerr made a call to 911, reporting that her husband, Robert F. Doerr II, had been shot. She recounted seeing the headlights of Robert’s car in the driveway, assuming he had returned from his shift as a firefighter in Evansville, Indiana. When he was pronounced dead, Becky was devastated and mourned the loss of her husband. However, police soon uncovered evidence implicating her in the crime. In ABC’s episode of 20/20 titled ‘Fire and Vice,’ Becky appears to assert her innocence, maintaining that she had no involvement in his death.

Becky Fox-Doerr Made the First Call to 911 to Report an Attack on Her Husband

Elizabeth “Becky” Fox-Doerr, 52, lived a seemingly normal life in Evansville, Indiana, with her husband, Robert F. Doerr II. Robert, a dedicated member of the Evansville Fire Department for 28 years, was well-respected in the community. Together, they built a blended family that included Robert’s daughter, Lindsey Doerr, and Becky’s three sons — Nathaniel Guthrie, Dustin Barrett, and Taylor Barrett. Robert was a father figure to all of them, and even the grandchildren, Baylee Griffin, and RoryBeth Barrett, filled their home with joy during visits. The family appeared to have everything they needed, living contentedly with no apparent desire for anything more.

On the night of February 26, 2019, Becky called 911, reporting that her husband, Robert, had been shot. She recounted that he had just returned from a 12-hour shift, and she saw the headlights of his car as he pulled into the driveway. Before he could enter the house, she heard gunshots. Rushing outside, she found Robert had been shot multiple times. After he was pronounced dead, Becky appeared inconsolable. As police launched their investigation, they discovered a letter written by Robert hinting that he suspected Becky might be involved in an extramarital affair, casting doubt on the circumstances surrounding his death.

To gain a clearer picture of the events, investigators seized Becky’s phone and discovered that she had made a call just before contacting 911. This call was to Larry Richmond Sr., who was engaged to her sister, Mandy Fillmore, at the time. Suspicion arose when authorities learned that Becky had allegedly deleted the call log for this 4-minute conversation. Reports indicate that she was initially charged with obstruction of justice and false information. However, in October 2019, these charges were dropped at the police’s request to avoid interference with the ongoing murder investigation.

The Police Suspected Becky Fox-Doerr Had Conspired to Kill Her Husband

By this point, the police had also contacted Larry Richmond Jr., Larry Richmond Sr.’s son, who provided them with letters his father had written to him and his mother. Richmond Jr. claimed that his father had been having an affair with Becky Fox-Doerr. He also revealed that he had stolen a Taurus Judge gun from a pawn shop, which he then gave to his father. In one of the letters, Richmond Sr. warned that if the gun surfaced, he would be implicated in a murder. In March 2019, Richmond Sr. was arrested after police found a box of guns buried in his backyard. Having a previous murder conviction, he was legally prohibited from owning firearms.

Police suspicions about Becky’s motives grew as they gathered more insights from Robert’s coworkers, who disclosed details about the firefighter pension plans he was eligible for. This information led investigators to speculate that financial gain could have been a driving force behind the crime. They also examined Richmond Sr.’s cell phone records from the night of the murder, which showed that his phone had been in the vicinity of the crime scene. In July 2022, authorities officially charged Becky with perjury and took her into custody. In August 2022, she was also charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Becky Fox-Doerr is Serving a Lengthy Sentence Today

Nathaniel Guthrie, Becky Fox Doerr’s oldest son, took the stand during her trial in 2024, where he testified against her, stating that Robert Doerr had been like a father figure to him. The prosecution argued that the affair between Becky and Larry Richmond Sr. had led to a conspiracy to murder Robert, with the latter carrying out the crime. However, her defense team countered, asserting that there was no concrete evidence to support the claim of a conspiracy and no cellphone records to suggest that any such plot had been planned. After deliberation, the jury delivered its verdict in May 2024, finding Becky guilty of aiding, inducing, or causing murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Becky was sentenced to 90 years in prison, with 60 years for aiding in the murder and 30 years for conspiracy, both to be served consecutively. The 52-year-old is currently incarcerated at the Rockville Correctional Facility. Given the length of her sentence, her earliest possible release date is projected to be in February 2090. With such a long sentence, it is highly unlikely that she will ever regain her freedom. Meanwhile, Larry Richmond Sr. is scheduled to stand trial in 2025, and it remains uncertain whether she will cooperate with prosecutors and testify against him. For now, Becky has indicated her intention to appeal the verdict.

