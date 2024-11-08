Larry Richmond Sr: Where is the Alleged Killer Now?

The entire community of Evansville, Indiana, was shell-shocked when the news of Robert “Robbie” Doerr’s murder broke out in 2019. The veteran firefighter used to reside with his wife, Elizabeth “Becky” Fox-Doerr, and kids. As the investigation progressed, the detectives suspected Becky to be involved in the murder, alongside her sister’s boyfriend, Larry Richmond Sr. ABC’s ’20/20: Fire and Vice’ delves deep into the case and the aftermath of the murder, which included the conviction of Becky and accusations on Larry.

Larry Richmond Sr. Had a Prior Murder Conviction Before Getting Linked to Robert “Robbie” Doerr’s Murder

Several years ago, before getting involved in the murder of Robert “Robbie” Doerr in 2019, Larry Ali Richmond Sr. was connected to the 1996 shooting death of 70-year-old James Everett Montgomery. As a matter of fact, the then-17-year-old convict pleaded guilty to the crime and received a 45-year imprisonment sentence. However, he only served two decades of his sentence. In March 2018, the convicted murderer was released on probation, and in less than a year, he was accused of shooting Robbie to death outside his Evansville house. Soon after the murder, the detectives suspected an affair between Larry and Robbie’s wife, Elizabeth “Becky” Fox-Doerr, after finding a letter written by the victim talking about the same.

Not long after, Larry’s own son, Larry Richmond Jr., told the investigators that he had once witnessed his father and Becky kissing outside the Doerr residence. Interestingly, the son was accused of stealing a Taurus Judge revolver, which was most likely the murder weapon allegedly used by his father to kill Robbie. What added more fuel to these assumptions is the fact that Larry Richmond Jr. told the detectives that he had given the stolen revolver to his father a few days after the theft. Around the same time, despite being barred from owning any guns, Larry was spotted burying a box of guns in the backyard of his property with the help of a neighbor’s security camera footage.

Larry’s Suspicious Phone Records Led the Police to Arrest Him

Larry pleaded guilty to federal firearm charges and was imprisoned for the same. During his time in prison, he reportedly opened up to a cellmate about his alleged affair with Becky and murdering Robbie. The cellmate turned out to be a police informant who told the detectives about his admission of guilt. Still lacking incriminating evidence against Larry, the detectives kept digging deeper into his life. Finally, in June 2021, Larry’s cell phone records hinted that he was in and around the Doerr house on the fateful night as they got around 15 locations hits in a 67-meter cluster surrounding the scene of the crime.

It also showed that he drove away from the house right after the shooting occurred. Moreover, he had talked to Becky for about five minutes before the murder. Thanks to surveillance footage, he was spotted at a nearby gas station a few minutes after the shooting. Given these pieces of evidence, the police accused him of being directly involved in the shooting death of the 51-year-old veteran firefighter on Feb. 26, 2019. Despite Larry maintaining his innocence and denying having anything to do with Robbie’s death, in August 2022, he was charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Larry Richmond Sr. is Awaiting His Trial Today

While Elizabeth “Becky” Fox-Doerr was found guilty of being involved in the murder of her husband, Robert “Robbie” Doerr, Larry Richmond Sr. awaited his trial. After serving the 60-month imprisonment sentence for the federal gun charges, he spent time behind bars at the Vanderburgh County Jail. Initially, his trial was scheduled to begin in August 2024. However, when the trial date approached, it was pushed back to November 11, 2024.

In late August 2024, Larry’s trial date was postponed yet again. Now, he is scheduled to face a jury on May 15, 2025. Despite the objections by the state to not push back the date any further, his trial date was reset for the third time. Once he finally stands trial for the murder of Robbie, the prosecutors are getting ready to argue that he should receive a life imprisonment sentence without the possibility of parole. However, as of now, he is jailed at Evansville Parole District (#4) in Evansville, Indiana, while awaiting his trial and maintaining his innocence.

Read More: Elizabeth “Becky” Fox-Doerr: Where is the Killer Now?