Robert “Robbie” Doerr: How Did He Die? Who Killed Him?

In ABC’s ’20/20: Fire and Vice,’ the focus is on the murder case of Robert “Robbie” Doerr, a veteran firefighter who resided in Evansville with his loving family. When he was killed right outside his house in 2019, the entire community was stunned to its core while the victim’s loved ones were left grieving. With the help of insightful and exclusive interviews with Robbie’s family and friends and the officials linked to the investigation, the episode provides viewers with a detailed account of the entire case.

Robert “Robbie” Doerr Was Murdered in His Driveway After a Long Day at Work

Born on June 22, 1967, to Marlene Doerr and Robert F. Doerr in Evansville, Indiana, Robert F. “Robbie” Doerr grew up watching his father work for the fire department. Having a memorable childhood with his sisters, Tracy MacGregor and Angie Roybal, Robbie developed several hobbies but decided to follow in his father’s footsteps. Thus, after completing his education with flying colors, he became an integral member of the Evansville Fire Department, where he was employed for nearly three decades. He also had 15 years of experience working at Taco John’s.

As per reports, given his experience and knowledge in the field, Robbie earned his spot at the International Association of Firefighters Local 357. When he was not busy serving with the fire department, he used to spend time doing what he enjoyed the most — bowling, fishing, and spending quality time with his loved ones. His best friend and coworker, Larry Wildt, described him as a dedicated firefighter with a compassionate heart. For his bravery during an intense fire at an apartment building in Downtown Evansville on January 6, 2003, Robbie was also given a Silver Merit award.

At the time of his tragic demise, he was married to Elizabeth “Becky” Fox-Doerr and had a daughter named Lindsey Griffin from a previous relationship. Not only did he love his daughter, but he also had a good relationship with his stepsons — Nathaniel Guthrie, Dustin Barrett, and Taylor Barrett. On February 26, 2019, the 51-year-old firefighter returned home from a 12-hour shift at the fire department, but before he could enter his Evansville residence, he was shot at least three times and murdered in the driveway. As the authorities arrived at the scene of the crime, they taped off the perimeter, inspected the body, and launched a homicide investigation right away.

It Took the Police Several Months to Catch Robert “Robbie” Doerr’s Killers

When the police interviewed Elizabeth “Becky” Fox-Doerr, the wife of Robert “Robbie” Doerr, she claimed that she had seen headlights in the driveway, and the next moment, she heard the sounds of multiple gunshots. According to her, as she watched her husband take his final breaths, she dialed 911 and began talking to neighbors if they had witnessed the killing. During the inspection of the Doerr residence, the detectives came across a letter written by the victim that suggested infidelity on the part of Becky. As Becky found herself under suspicion, her phone was seized by the authorities, revealing contact with her sister’s partner, Larry Richmond Sr. This also led the police to suspect that the two might be involved in an affair.

The next few months were crucial as the detectives dug deeper into the relationship between Becky and Larry. Upon checking their cell phone logs, they learned that on the fateful night, the two spoke over call for about five minutes before the shooting. However, this call was deleted by Becky before she called the police in order to keep her and Larry’s names clear of suspicion. In June 2021, the cell phone record of Larry placed him around the scene of the crime that night. Thanks to the surveillance footage, the latter was also spotted at a nearby gas station a few minutes after the shooting. To add further suspicion on them, Larry’s son, Larry Richmond Jr., claimed that he had witnessed the two exchange a kiss right outside the Doerr house.

Someone Close to Robbie Plotted His Murder With a Lover

Robbie’s autopsy also revealed that he was likely shot with a Taurus Judge revolver, a type of gun Larry Richmond Jr. stole in August 2018. However, he claimed that he gave the revolver to his father. Both the Richmonds were incarcerated for federal firearms charges in 2019 when Larry Richmond Sr. confessed to killing Robbie to a prison informant. Finally, in August 2022, Becky and Larry were officially charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder in connection to the 2019 killing of Robbie. Nearly a couple of years later, on May 6, 2024, 52-year-old Elizabeth “Becky” Forx-Doerr stood trial for her crimes. The prosecution argued that she planned the murder with Larry, who caught Robbie by surprise and shot him to death while she was in the kitchen.

Six days into the trial, the jury returned with a guilty verdict and convicted her of murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Robert’s daughter, Lindsey Griffin, addressed the court during the trial. She stated, “The fifth year is extremely hard because you miss the holidays with him. You miss the kids growing up with him, and your brothers, and it’s hard. They say it gets easier, but it’s a lie, because then you forget the sound of their voice and the smell of them, and you have to dig deep in your memory to try and remember that.” Meanwhile, Becky’s son and Robert’s stepson, Nathaniel Guthrie, said, “I don’t know that I’ve completely processed everything just yet.”

He added, “I mean, I lost one parent, and I’ve just more-or-less lost the other one completely.” On June 17, 2024, Elizabeth “Becky” Fox-Doerr was sentenced to 60 years in prison for aiding, inducing, or causing murder, in addition to 30 years for conspiracy to commit murder. After receiving a total of 90-year imprisonment sentence, she maintained her innocence and said, “I am innocent of these crimes. I never asked anyone to harm or murder my husband.” At the moment, Becky is incarcerated at Rockville Correctional Facility in Rockville, Indiana. As for Larry Richmond Sr., he is awaiting trial as he stands accused of firing the shots that killed Robbie in 2019.

Read More: Lindsey Griffin: Where is Robert “Robbie” Doerr’s Daughter Now?