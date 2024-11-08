Lindsey Griffin: Where is Robert “Robbie” Doerr’s Daughter Now?

In the episode titled ‘Fire and Vice’ of ABC’s ’20/20,’ the focus is on the murder of a veteran firefighter named Robert “Robbie” Doerr outside his Evansville, Indiana, residence in 2019. Out of all the people who were affected by his sudden and tragic demise, the victim’s daughter, Lindsey Griffin, was the one who suffered the most. Although she features in the episode and shares her perspective of the entire case and the investigation that ensued, questions about the other aspects of her life and her current whereabouts are likely to be raised in the viewers’ minds.

Lindsey Griffin Struggled to Deal With the Passing of Her Father

The only daughter of Robert “Robbie” Doerr, Lindsey Griffin, suffered a huge loss when her father passed away all of a sudden on February 26, 2019. Unfortunately, that was not the only shock she received. It turned out that Robbie’s wife at the time, Elizabeth “Becky” Fox-Doerr, was responsible for planning the murder of Lindsey’s father, a veteran firefighter with nearly three decades of experience. Not only was he her father, but she also considered him her best friend. At his funeral, Lindsey had to explain the situation to her little daughter, who said, “No Poppy. Don’t go.”

She claimed that it was one of the most heartbreaking times for her. After Becky was found guilty of murdering Robbie in May 2024, Lindsey took to the stand and addressed the court, “The fifth year is extremely hard because you miss the holidays with him. You miss the kids growing up with him, and your brothers, and it’s hard. They say it gets easier, but it’s a lie, because then you forget the sound of their voice and the smell of them, and you have to dig deep in your memory to try and remember that.” Lindsey was also vocal at Becky’s sentencing on June 17, 2024, as she said that Robbie even sacrificed his relationship with her to be with Becky.

Lindsay Griffin Has Been in the Medical Industry For Almost a Decade Now

Born and raised in Evansville, Indiana, Lindsey Griffin had a loving childhood, and from her early days, she formed a close bond with her father, Robert “Robbie” Doerr. Being commendable on the academic front, she passed out from the North Posey Senior High School in 2010 with flying colors. Since she aspired to work in the medical industry, Lindsey pursued Biology at the University of Southern Indiana and graduated in 2014. Just a couple of years later, in October 2016, her dreams came true when she got a job at Digestive Care Center as a Patient Access Specialist. Eight years later, she still seems to be working the same job in her hometown.

The Doting Mother of Two is Grateful For the Support of Her Loved Ones

Not only has Lindsey Griffin been successful on the academic and professional front, but she has also lucked out when it comes to matters of the heart as she found her soulmate in Danny Griffin in 2011. A few years after the couple started dating, they entered parenthood as she gave birth to their daughter, Baylee Marie Griffin, in September 2014. Nicknamed Bob, Lindsey got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Danny, in 2019. A year later, in September 2020, the parents of Baylee tied the knot and made their relationship official in the eyes of the law. On October 28, 2021, Lindsey and Danny became parents for the second time as another little bundle of joy entered their world in the form of Archer Ryan Griffin.

She marked her first anniversary by saying, “One year ago, in front of everyone we love and adore, we said yes to forever. One of the most amazing weekends with the some of the best people. Here we are 9 years of dating and officially 1 year of marriage under our belt. Two beautiful kids, a house and still a great group of friends later, I wouldn’t want to do life with anyone else. Happy one year anniversary to my absolute best friend Rock and husband. I love you 3,000❤️” Apart from being a Potterhead, Lindsey Griffin is passionate about softball and follows the sport closely. Her love for the sport is passed down to Bayley, who plays softball competitively for a team called Missfitz.

Both Lindsey and Danny support Bayley’s passion for the sport by attending her games and watching her win several accolades for her impressive performances on the field. Although Lindsey lost her father in 2019, she gained a second father when Robbie’s best friend, Larry Wildt, stepped in and supported her and her kids. After the conviction and sentencing of Elizabeth “Becky” Fox-Doerr, Lindsay took to social media and expressed her relief and gratitude towards the people who stood by her and played a part in getting the justice that her father deserved.

While she thanked the Evansville Fire Department and the Evansville Police Department for their unwavering support throughout the investigation and trial of Becky, she also mentioned Larry. She wrote, “Larry Wildt, I never new how true the statement “second dad” would become until you stepped in when dad couldn’t. You have never left my side and have taken my kids in as your own grandchildren. They love their pawpaw Larry. I can’t express how much you mean to me and my family. I love you.” Still cherishing the memories she made with Robbie, Lindsey leads a happy life with her husband and two kids in Evansville, Indiana, while looking forward to the trial of the second suspect in her father’s murder case — Larry Richmond Sr.

Read More: Mandy Fillmore: What Happened to Elizabeth Fox-Doerr’s Sister?