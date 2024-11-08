Mandy Fillmore: What Happened to Elizabeth Fox-Doerr’s Sister?

When Robert F. Doerr II, a firefighter with the Evansville Fire Department in Indiana, was shot multiple times outside his home in February 2019, Amanda Fillmore rushed over to the house. She was there to support her sister, Elizabeth “Becky” Fox-Doerr, Robert’s wife. She wanted to be there for Becky and offer whatever help she could. However, things took an unexpected turn when Amanda was summoned to the police station for questioning, leaving her deeply unsettled. In ABC’s episode of ’20/20′ titled ‘Fire and Vice,’ Amanda opens up about the events that unfolded and how they continue to impact her to this day.

Mandy Was Shocked to Find Out About Her Sister’s Affair With Her Fiancé

Amanda “Mandy” Fillmore had built a comfortable life in Evansville, Indiana, staying close to her sister, Elizabeth “Becky” Fox-Doerr, who lived in the same town with her husband, Robert F. Doerr II, and their children. Mandy was also looking forward to a new chapter in her life. In 2018, she met Larry Richmond Sr., a man who had been convicted of murder in 1997 and served a 45-year prison sentence. After his release in 2018, Amanda believed he had changed and saw potential for a future with him, feeling hopeful about the relationship.

Mandy had arranged a few get-togethers with Larry and her sister, and they went to have dinner a couple of times. She hoped that her partner would be accepted into the family with love and wanted to build that relationship. On the night of February 26, 2019, when Mandy learned that her brother-in-law, Robert, had been shot, she immediately rushed to her sister Becky’s house to offer support and condolences. She tried to reach Larry, but he was unavailable. As the investigation unfolded, the police discovered a note in Becky’s home that led them to suspect Larry might be involved in the crime, prompting them to call Amanda in for questioning. After Robert’s funeral, Amanda sent flowers and a note to her sister. Unbeknownst to her, a message had been added to the back of it, asking Becky to call a certain number and signed by Larry.

When the police questioned Amanda about whether she found it suspicious that her fiancé had been contacting her sister in such a covert way, she admitted it was deeply unsettling. They had supposedly met only a handful of times in her presence, so this secretive communication was a red flag. For the first time, Amanda sensed that there might be more going on than she realized. Learning that Becky had been having an affair with her fiancé and was allegedly involved in plotting Robert’s murder alongside him was devastating. The sense of betrayal cut even deeper, coming from her sister, someone she had trusted her whole life.

Mandy Fillmore Gave an Emotional Testimony Against Her Sister

In the years following the tragic events, Amanda Fillmore worked to rebuild her life as best as she could, coming to terms with the profound harm caused. In May 2024, she was called to testify at her sister Becky Fox-Doerr’s trial. During her testimony, Amanda identified the card she had sent, explaining that she was unaware Larry had added a message on it. Emotional on the stand, she was asked to recall the timeline of that night but admitted it had been five years and that some specifics had faded. She requested that investigators check her phone records for precise details, including when she had attempted to reach Larry, as time had blurred her memory. Generally private, Amanda has maintained a low profile, especially under the intense scrutiny her family has faced recently.

