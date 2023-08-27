Larry Streeter Murder: Where Are Ted and Jesse Ernst Now?

NBC’s ‘Dateline: Blood Brothers’ features how Larry Streeter was found murdered in Bigfork, Montana, a day after Christmas 1997. The case remained unsolved for a few months until the authorities used old-school police work to nab the killers. The episode features interviews with investigators involved in the homicide investigation and others related to the case to provide a concise view of what happened. If you’re interested in learning more, including the killers’ identities and current whereabouts, we’ve you covered. Let’s dive in then, shall we?

How Did Larry Streeter Die?

In the year 1997, in the town of Bigfork, Montana, a place known for its tranquil beauty, a 20-year-old named Ted Ernst had already accomplished a remarkable journey. Despite a tragic accident from his past that had left him with a disability, Ted had not allowed this setback to limit his life. Over time, he honed his skills in wheelchair racing, amassing accolades, popularity, and a dedicated fan base. Ted’s hometown, Bigfork, held him in high esteem as a hometown hero, with his disability hardly a factor in their admiration.

Yet, as swiftly as Ted’s rise to prominence had occurred, an unfortunate turn of events was about to cast a shadow over his life. It was Christmas night of 1997 when a tragedy unfolded, leading to the loss of a local resident’s life and the imprisonment of two others. Nestled in the heart of Montana, the small town of Bigfork boasts stunning natural surroundings, defined by its convergence of the Flathead and Swan Rivers into the magnificent Flathead Lake. It was here that Ted and his family thrived, a family deeply rooted in their Christian values and active in their community.

Who Killed Larry Streeter?

Despite his disability, Ted embraced life’s adventures, pursuing activities like fishing, hunting, and hiking with his younger brother Jesse. The Ernst brothers found solace in the town’s abundant nature, forming a strong bond as they explored their backyard, often engaging in tree-climbing adventures. However, tragedy struck in August 1989 when a routine day of play took a dire turn.

While climbing trees, Ted and Jesse experienced a horrific accident that left Ted severely injured, his spinal cord severed at the age of 11. Remarkably, Ted faced his new reality with unwavering acceptance, determined to continue embracing life’s opportunities. With sheer determination, he channeled his passion for adventure into wheelchair racing and even excelled in sports like table tennis, earning accolades and the attention of Paralympic prospects.

As Ted’s prowess grew, so did his reputation as a kind and compassionate individual. He maintained his commitment to his community, leading school clubs and retaining his enthusiasm for life despite the physical challenges he faced. Yet, as his health began to show signs of strain, Ted transitioned away from racing and found success in the tech industry. Simultaneously, he faced a familial rift due to differing religious beliefs, ultimately moving out to gain his independence.

Still yearning for excitement, Ted proposed a risky endeavor to his brother Jesse in mid-1997, leading the duo into a string of petty crimes and eventually more serious burglaries. Their criminal activities escalated, driven by Ted’s desire for thrill and financial gain. By the time they targeted a large office complex, their actions took a deadly turn. On that tragic Christmas night, Ted’s actions resulted in the murder of a man named Larry Streeter, an act that would have far-reaching consequences for everyone involved.

Where Are Ted and Jesse Ernst Now?

After the murder, Ted’s façade of invincibility crumbled, and he and Jesse were eventually apprehended. Through a series of trials and retrials, Ted’s culpability was established, leading to a lengthy prison sentence. Jesse’s conviction was eventually overturned due to a mental defect, providing him with a chance at redemption and freedom. This tale of triumph, tragedy, and descent into criminality serves as a reminder that even heroes can be susceptible to the complexities of life. Ted Ernst’s journey, from conquering the challenges of his disability to succumbing to the allure of criminality, is a testament to the unpredictable nature of human experience and the profound impact of choices made along the way.

Read More: Ronald Whitehead Murder: Where Are Velma Ogden-Whitehead, Jon Ogden, and Wilson Sayachack Now?