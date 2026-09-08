Last Seen: Is Port McKenna a Real Town in Australia?

In Apple TV’s ‘Last Seen,’ a police dispatcher named Ian Ridley gets the most shocking call of his life. Eleven years ago, his three-year-old daughter was kidnapped from his house. The case was never solved, and it was never determined what happened to her. Now, more than a decade later, Ian gets a call from a distressed girl who says some things that make Ian wonder if this is his long-lost daughter. The call spurs him into action as he dedicates himself to finding his daughter and getting to the truth of what happened all those years ago. With that, he stirs up chaos in the sleepy town of Port McKenna, which is rocked by a major upheaval as shocking secrets come to light. The town’s quiet beauty stands in stark contrast to the dark things happening within it, making it a central part of the story. SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Fictional Port McKenna is Filmed in a Real Australian Town

‘Last Seen’ follows the fictional story of a man’s search for his daughter, with the town of Port McKenna becoming yet another character in the story. In real life, there is no town with that name; it was created specifically to serve the plot of the Apple TV series. Still, the small-town Australian setting is key to the unfolding narrative, and to bring it to life, the show’s creators turned to the southeastern state of Victoria. Towns such as Somers, Hoddles Creek, Warburton, and Warrnambool were used as filming locations, but the most prominent was Portland. The 19th-century coastal town is considered one of the oldest European settlements in the state, and its quiet, laid-back vibe was one of the main reasons the show’s creator chose to transform it into Port McKenna.

With the town playing such an important part in the story, the show’s creators wanted to exhibit its scale, giving the audience a sense of how big the place is, even if it might be classified as a small town. The idea of the distance between people was important to lay out at the beginning of the story, which is why the first episode itself goes from the well-laid town roads and settlements to the cliffs and the port side of the place. All these locations were patched together from different places to make it look like a single town. For instance, the crew used the isolated compounds of the Warrock Homestead near Casterton and then used the Shipwreck Coast to present the place’s contrasting nature.

The Reid family farm was filmed in the Upper Yarra Valley, with certain scenes shot on the Mornington Peninsula. Apart from these outdoor locations, the show’s crew also used the Docklands Studios in Melbourne to film key interior scenes. The controlled environment allowed the crew to shoot the more challenging sequences with much more ease. All in all, several towns across the state of Victoria helped create the picture-perfect image of the fictional Port McKenna. The show is reported to have brought $45 million to Victoria’s local economy, creating around 730 jobs in the area. This exhibits the close collaboration between the show’s creators and the locals, who worked together to breathe life into the dramatic unraveling of a fictional narrative.

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