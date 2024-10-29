Laura Burhenn: Where is Guru Jagat’s Childhood Friend Now?

HBO’s ‘Breath of Fire’ is a documentary series that focuses on the spiritual and yogic teachings of two allegedly corrupt and abusive Kundalini Yoga teachers — Yogi Bhajan and Guru Jagat. At the same time, the four-part show also explores the experiences of several of their students and acquaintances, including Guru Jagat’s childhood best friend — Laura Burhenn. Although she shares her perspective on the accusations against Guru Jagat, questions about her whereabouts and personal life are naturally raised in the minds of the viewers.

Laura Burhenn is the Lead Vocalist and Piano Player of a Band

Deb and Robert Burhenn gave birth to Laura Burhenn around 1980, and little did they know that she was destined for greatness. In her childhood, she became best friends with Katie Griggs, who would later become Guru Jagat and run Ra Ma Institute for Applied Yogic Science and Technology, where she taught Kundalini Yoga and other spiritual aspects of life. When the news and accusations about her childhood best friend broke out, Laura was left completely shocked. At that time, her life was going in a completely different and artistic direction as she made the most of her innate musical talent.

Tapping into her talent, Laura earned a Bachelor’s degree in English and Music from The Catholic University of America. For the next few years, she played keyboards and provided her vocals in various rock bands across Washington, DC. When she gained enough experience in the industry and became familiar with its workings, she established her own record label called Laboratory Records and worked on solo projects. In 1999, she released her first solo record titled ‘Not Ashamed to Say,’ before releasing a full-length album titled ‘Wanderlust’ in 2004. The following year saw her teaming up with John Davis to form an indie duo called Georgie James before parting ways with him in 2008.

Besides her musical career, she also served as a Human Resources Generalist at The Catholic University of America (2001-2005) and the American Wind Energy Association (2006-2009). In 2009, Laura established an indie pop band called The Mynabirds. Success followed as the band signed to Saddle Creek Records, and she moved to Omaha, Nebraska. Even more than one and a half decades after the formation of The Mynabirds, they are still going strong as Laura continues to impress through her captivating vocals and piano skills. In 2018, she founded Our Secret Handshake, a production house that aims to transform the industry for the better by pushing talented and authentic artists higher. Apart from the band, her focus also lies on the production house as she is its CEO and Executive Producer.

In late September 2024, she announced that she re-recorded stripped-down versions of a couple of her older songs — “Disarm” and “Cocoon.” Throughout October and November 2024, she is on tour with The Mynabirds as she takes several cities like Minneapolis, New York, Omaha, Denver, and Cleveland by storm through her melodic voice. On October 18, she had a successful musical night in Minneapolis, which she credited to quite a few people in a social media post, writing, “…Special thanks to my dear friend @scott_mcph3rson for sitting in on a few songs (a 13-year reunion in the making!), to @mcphersongoods for hosting, for everyone who came out to share such a special night…”

Laura Burhenn is Grateful For the Support She Receives From Her Blended Family

Apart from harboring many successful projects and accolades, Laura Burhenn has also garnered the support and adoration of her family and friends. It appears that no matter how busy life gets, the Washington, DC native has always regarded her loved ones as her topmost priority. Laura has revealed that her mother, Deb, mostly raised her as a single mom following her separation from her father, Robert Burhenn, when she was 10. Despite their split, Deb and Robert ensured their daughter grew up with all the love and care they could offer. Deb is a self-published poet and advocate for the conservation of wolves, wild horses, and other endangered inhabitants of the wilderness in West Virginia.

She is actually the one who taught Laura to sing and pushed her to register for her record label. After nearly a decade, she found love again in John, and the two got married when Laura was 18. Meanwhile, Robert built a great life in Gore, Virginia, with his late husband, Gary Michaels, and their three babies — cats. After dating for years since their first date in 2006, Robert and Gary tied the knot on September 14, 2013, in Hagerstown, Maryland. Though Laura was initially unaware of her biological father’s sexual identity, as he only came out to her when she was 26, she is an active part of his life and was quite close to the love of his life, Gary.

The latter was a quick-witted and free-spirited radio personality who later ran a radio station from home. Over a week after his passing on April 6, 2023, Laura penned a heartwarming note to commemorate his life and cherish their memories. She had always been a champion of Robert and Gary’s love and often joined them in their celebrations. Laura has never shied away from expressing gratitude for her beautiful blended family, whom she treasures from the bottom of her heart.

Laura Burhenn is a Dog Mom and a Loving Partner to Another Musician

Interestingly, she is a devoted advocate for the Adopt, Don’t Shop movement. She is a doting mother to her furry baby, Eero, and misses her sweet boy, Charlie — her best friend for 11 years, whom she lost on September 24, 2021 — every day. He was a regular feature on her social media profiles. Naturally, she is still deeply affected by Charlie’s passing and tries to find comfort in the time they spent together. On matters of the heart, the singer-songwriter has been in a fulfilling and happy relationship with Drew Chaffee for over four years. Also from the music industry, he is a multi-instrumentalist, music director, and co-founder of Spacebar Society.

The two have even introduced each other to their respective families. Over the years, their bond has only gotten stronger, and the wholesome notes Laura shares on social media, as well as the support Drew showcases towards his partner, are a testament to that. The musician is also quite active on her social media profile and strongly works towards raising awareness of various socio-political issues across the world. From what we can tell, Laura is currently living her best life — personally and professionally — in Los Angeles, California, surrounded by the people and things she loves.

