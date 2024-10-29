Pamela “Premka” Dyson: Where is Yogi Bhajan’s Former Employee Now?

The founder of the 3HO foundation, Yogi Bhajan, employed multiple women in different positions in his organizations, including Pamela Saharah Dyson, whom he renamed Sardarni Premka Kaur Khalsa. In HBO’s four-part docuseries ‘Breath of Fire,’ the primary focus is on Yogi Bhajan and Guru Jagat, and their respective spiritual teachings. Thus, given the history between Pamela and Yogi Bhajan, questions about the former’s life and current whereabouts arise.

Pamela “Premka” Dyson Worked For Yogi Bhajan For Several Years

When Pamela Saharah Dyson first got acquainted with Yogi Bhajan, she was recently divorced and worked as an Executive Secretary. Fascinated by Yogi Bhajan’s spiritual knowledge, she agreed to work as his personal attendant, driver, secretary, and photographer. With time, her responsibilities in his ashram multiplied as she was appointed as the editor-in-chief of a 3HO Foundation’s magazine called ‘Beads of Truth.’ Renamed Sardarni Premka Kaur Khalsa, Pamela also became the Administrative Director for the International Headquarters of 3HO Foundation and Sikh Dharma International.

Not only that, she also embraced the role of Secretary General of the Khalsa Council, Sikh Dharma’s exclusive council in the West. In the late 1970s, she co-edited a commemorative volume of ‘The Man Called The Siri Singh Sahib’ with Sat Kirpal Kaur Khalsa, PhD. However, during her time with Yogi Bhajan, she was allegedly subjected to sexual and physical assault on a regular basis, according to her. She also claimed that she got pregnant in 1970 but aborted the child. After her move to Hawaii in 1984, she tied the knot with Siri Brahma (Jack Dyson) and entered motherhood after giving birth to their adorable son, Casey Dyson. Their marriage lasted for about a decade or so before they went their separate paths.

Pamela is a Seemingly Retired Massage Therapist and the Author of a Book About Yogi Bhajan

Besides her time and responsibilities at the ashram with Yogi Bhajan, Pamela Saharah Dyson had a busy professional life. After graduating from Shoreline High School, she earned her Bachelor’s degree from the University of Washington. Through her knowledge of the prayers of the Sikhs, she rendered some of them into American English in ‘Peace Lagoon.’ From 1972 to 1985, she also served as an Administrative Director at Non-Profits. At some point, she was also employed as a Proofreader and Editor at Proof It. After cutting all ties with Yogi Bhajan, Pamela pursued a different path in her professional career.

In 2002, she joined the Mauui School of Therapeutic Massage. After completing her course in a year or so, she got a job as a Licensed Massage Therapist at the Spa Moana at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Ka’anapali. For nearly a decade, she worked there and offered different styles of massage, such as Lomi Lomi and Hot Stone. Detailing her experience of being a student and employee of Yogi Bhajan for several years, she wrote a biographical book titled ‘Premka: White Bird in a Golden Cage: My Life with Yogi Bhajan,’ which was published in January 2020.

Pamela “Premka” Dyson Enjoys Life With Her Longtime Loving Partner

Originally from Seattle, Washington, Pamela Dyson has gone through quite a lot in her life, be it on the professional front or personal front. After getting divorced from Jack Dyson, they continued to keep in touch as they shared their love for Casey, their son. Since at least 2009, she has been in a loving and steady relationship with Russell E. “Russ” Welch, who also joined her on the graduation day of Casey in September 2009. Over the years, the couple has embarked on several local and foreign trips together, including the town of Sayulita in Mexico in 2010 and Ashland, Oregon in 2011.

In May 2019, she visited her son, Casey, and his fiancé in Los Angeles to celebrate their engagement and the latter’s graduation from UCLA Law School. As of today, Pamela resides in Makawao, Hawaii, with her long-time partner, Russ. Together, they reportedly raise chickens and honeybees, as well as fresh vegetables in an aquaponics greenhouse. Being a nature lover, she steps into a nearby forest every once in a while to recharge herself. Chasing sunsets with Russ, Pamela leads a peaceful life close to nature and surrounded by her loved ones.

Read More: Peter Blachly: Where is Yogi Bhajan’s Former Follower Now?