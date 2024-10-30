Jules Hartley: Where is the Former Kundalini Yoga Teacher Now?

In HBO’s ‘Breath of Fire,’ the viewers are provided with a detailed account of the lives and careers of two Kundalini Yoga teachers — Yogi Bhajan and Guru Jagat. The four-part documentary series features exclusive and insightful interviews with several of their former employees, students, and other associates, who accused them of abusive and manipulative behaviors in their respective ashrams or foundations. In the show, a former Kundalini Yoga teacher named Jules Hartley also makes an appearance and talks about her experience in the field.

Jules Hartley Was Introduced to Yoga After Moving to LA

Julianna “Jules” Dudas (née Hartley) was born and raised in San Diego County, California, in a loving and supportive household. Being artistic from her early days, she started spending her free time drawing and painting. In her college days, she stayed in Brazil for a few months, helping scientists develop a technology to preserve fragments of the rainforest. Around the late 2000s, Jules relocated to the sprawling city of Los Angeles, California, to make a name for herself.

Jules’ move to the City of Angels became a turning point in her life as she came across Kundalini Yoga and Yogi Bhajan, after which she became a follower and fanatical member of the Ra Ma Institute for Applied Yogic Science and Technology, 3HO, and Sikhism for the next seven and a half years. During that period, she would spend around 18 hours each day indulging in Yoga and meditation taught by Yogi Bhajan, who claimed that it would make one’s life better. Around the same time, she was also associated with Russell Brand, who was accused of manipulating and controlling others. Jules claimed that she was far from surprised when the allegations against him came to light.

Jules Hartley is an Accomplished Professional in the Field of Acting and Medicine

After graduating from Thomas Jefferson High School For Science and Technology, Jules Hartley went to Duke University to pursue higher studies. Following her dream of becoming an actor, she earned her Bachelor’s degree in Film and Anthropology from Columbia University in 2004. Around the mid-2000s, she made her way into the entertainment industry, starting from minor roles and working her way up to bagging starring roles alongside other talented actors. A few years into her acting career, she decided to relocate to LA, the home of the Hollywood industry. Over the course of her career, she has had several short films, feature films, and TV shows, including ‘Emmanuelle Through Time: Emmanuelle’s Skin City,’ ‘The Son of an Afghan Farmer,’ ‘Her Deadly Boyfriend,’ ‘The Cursed Man,’ ‘Silicon Valley,’ ‘Dear White People,’ and ‘Sistas‘ to her credit.

A member of SAG-AFTRA, Jules has also served as a producer for the short film ‘Body, Mind, Spirit: Inner Piece’ and the comedy movie ‘Karla.’ In 2017, she also earned the SOVAS Society of Voice Arts & Sciences for commercial voiceover work. Besides her contribution to the film industry, she also made an impact in the field of Yoga. From November 2011 to May 2017, she served as a Manager and Yoga Instructor at Golden Bridge Yoga in Los Angeles. Around 2014, Jules secured employment at UCLA Health as a Research Associate. After gaining immense experience of over 5 years, she got out in 2019. She gained certification as a Yoga and Meditation Instructor specializing in Kundalini Yoga from the International Kundalini Yoga Teacher’s Association (IKYTA), Kundalini Research Institute, and Yoga Alliance.

Following a challenging journey with chronic fatigue, histamine intolerance, and endocrine imbalances, Jules shifted her focus to Naturopathy and graduated with an ND (Naturopathic Medicine) degree from Bastyr University California in 2023. Since December of the same year, she has been practicing as a Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine in Restor Medicine in San Diego. Her areas of expertise are Mast Cell Activation Syndrome, Mold and mycotoxin illness, Tickborne illness, Irritable Bowel Disease, and several other complicated health conditions. In helping her patients meet optimal health, the Naturopathic Medical Doctor utilizes a blend of “botanical medicine, natural supplementation, cutting-edge intravenous and hyperbaric oxygen therapies, dietary, lifestyle, and mind-body interventions as well as homeopathy, intuitive energy work, and chemical medicine.”

Jules Hartley is Carving Her Own Path With Support From Her People

It seems that despite being in the spotlight due to her profession, Jules Hartley prefers to keep the details of her personal life brushed under the carpet. Although she has not divulged any information concerning the familial as well as romantic aspects of her life, we know that the actor is enveloped by the care, support, and affection of those she loves and who love her. The fact that she is not quite active in the world of social media further cements her desire for privacy. However, we do know that in her downtime from either working in front of the cameras or in the clinic, Jules loves to satiate her taste buds by creating mouth-watering plant-based dishes. For the delectable preparations, she enjoys using wild ingredients.

Jules is also quite fond of the outdoors and loves to embark upon adventures whenever she has the time. To savor the beauty of the gifts of nature, she often heads to the woods for a quick hike or takes time out from her busy schedule to thoroughly map out a plan to visit stunning locations across the globe. Having said that, the activity that brings the multi-talented personality the utmost joy is not any of the things mentioned above. Her true source of happiness lies in snuggling with her cat, Mr. Dwitten, in the comfort of her home. From what we can tell, Jules Hartley is thriving personally and professionally, living on her own terms and surrounded by people who bring her peace.

