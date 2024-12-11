Laura Curtis: Where is Paul Kevin Curtis’ Former Wife Now?

In the 2010s, the Elvis Presley impersonator Paul Kevin Curtis found himself involved in the middle of a ricin-laced letter scandal after he was reportedly framed by James Everett Dutschke, with whom he had a feud. The entire debacle is explored in detail in Netflix’s ‘The Kings of Tupelo: A Southern Crime Saga,’ a three-part true crime documentary series. What makes it all the more intriguing is the appearance of Paul Kevin Curtis himself as well as his former wife, Laura Curtis, who shared her perspective of the situation.

Laura Curtis Was Also a Part of Double Trouble With Her Husband, Paul Kevin Curtis

Laura Knighton Curtis grew up to become a huge fan of Elvis Presley, much like the majority of the Tupelo locals. When the first Elvis impersonator, Paul Kevin Curtis, broke into the scene, she fell in love with him and married him. Eventually, she even became a backup singer for “Double Trouble,” an Elvis impersonation show that Paul ran with his brother, Jack Curtis. The couple resided in Booneville, Mississippi, and gave birth to four children — Gable, Bramlett, Madison, and Kennedy — during the course of their marriage. When her husband spiraled into the world of conspiracy theories, she filed for divorce and parted ways with him, after which she moved to a house next door.

However, she continued singing for “Double Trouble” and formed a close relationship with Jack, with whom she even worked at his insurance agency. Upon the sudden arrest of her ex-husband related to the ricin-laced letters to President Obama and other US officials, Laura was brought to tears. She was quick to stand up for Paul and claim his innocence. She told The Associated Press, “He is bipolar, and the only thing I can say is he wasn’t on his medicine.” She even provided the FBI with the names of a few people who could have framed him.

Laura Curtis Has Been Working as an Admissions Representative For More Than One and a Half Decade

Apart from being a backup singer for Double Trouble, Laura Curtis has also had other professional experiences. For more than a decade, she was an Insurance Broker at United American Insurance Company, from February 1996 to 2007. She also had a two-year stint at Robbie Byers, PLLC, in the late 2010s. As for her educational background, she reportedly studied Paralegal and Criminal Justice and Corrections at Northeast Mississippi Community College. In 2018, she also earned a degree in Criminal Justice with Emphasis on Homeland Security from The University of Mississippi – Ole Miss. As of today, she is employed as an Admissions Representative at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Booneville, where she has been working since April 2008.

Laura Curtis Resides in Booneville, Mississippi, Surrounded by Her Family and Friends

Despite the divorce from Paul Kevin Curtis, Laura Curtis’ personal life is fulfilling and filled with the love of her family, including her children, who are all grown up now. Still residing in Booneville, Mississippi, the mother of four not only spends quality time with her family, but she also prioritizes her friendship. In June 2024, she and her four friends went on a trip to Alabama, particularly in Birmingham. They explored the Natural Bridge Park and Birmingham Botanical Garden and dug into some delicious pancakes at the Original Pancake House.

In October 2024, her wish to celebrate her birthday with her entire family came true as her parents, her children, Madison, Kennedy, Gable, and Bramlett Curtis, and her grandchildren all gathered at her house to celebrate the occasion. Her two furry little babies also hold a special place in her heart as she considers them her family too.

