Jack Curtis: Where is Paul Kevin Curtis’ Brother Now?

As a documentary series living up to its title in every way conceivable, Netflix’s ‘The Kings of Tupelo: A Southern Crime Saga’ can only be described as equal parts baffling and intriguing. That’s because it incorporates not just archival footage but also exclusive footage to really shine a light upon how an Elvis impersonator’s conspiracy theory sets off a feud that spiraled into an attempted presidential assassination. Amongst those to thus feature in this original was the impersonator, Paul Kevin Curtis’ elder brother Jack Curtis, so here’s all that we know about him.

Jack and Kevin Curtis Didn’t Always See Eye to Eye

It was back when Kevin was just a young boy that he developed a passion as an Elvis impersonator, only to learn all the necessary skills and win several talent shows and competitions, too. All this time, Jack was building a career for himself as a life insurance agent at Globe Life Ins Co., where he started in 1981 while in college. Little did anyone know he would soon kickstart his own business, just to think, get inspired by his brother, and evolve into an Elvis tribute artist too. This didn’t sit too well with Kevin at first, but he then got the idea of establishing Double Trouble.

The truth is Elvis Presley had a stillborn twin brother, and he allegedly often wished they could perform together, so Jack and Kevin decided to do the same and get on stage together. This was after the former had already established a career for himself as an insurance agent, so this was like a side gig for him, yet he was still giving it his all. After all, he was happy to see his younger brother so passionate about something – he was the one to give him self-improvement tapes when he couldn’t hold onto any jobs, so this was a massive improvement in his eyes.

However, Jack never expected his brother would soon turn into a conspiracy theorist too, which affected their personal relationship a lot. He couldn’t handle the constant messages about the same and was worried it was ruining the entire family’s reputation. Nevertheless, it was only in 2003 that Double Trouble imploded after Kevin used a high-profile performance to make a public statement about conspiracies surrounding illegal body parts trafficking. The brothers actually didn’t talk for a year after this, only to later start reconnecting in a gradual manner.

Jack and Kevin Curtis Have Since Come a Long Way

Although Kevin was no longer part of Double Trouble following 2003 and had trouble landing any gigs, Jack and the former’s wife Laura, a background singer, continued performing together. They allegedly even became very close during this period, resulting in Kevin only spiraling even further. It was then that the entire family decided he needed to be admitted into a facility, with Jack being the primary point of contact because he was genuinely worried about his brother. This further became evident in 2013, when Kevin was arrested for the April Ricin attack in Washington, and he stood by his side.

Jack always asserted he didn’t believe his brother could do something as severe as an attempt to murder the President of the US via poison despite his obsession with conspiracy theories. Then, he made a public statement when the charges against Jack were dropped, too. Since then, it appears as if the brothers have managed to mend their connection, and it has been to such an extent that they even reformed Double Trouble. They are now doing their best to perform whenever possible, all the while juggling the different areas of their lives, too.

Jack Curtis is an Incredibly Successful Businessman

Since the 1980s, Jack has been a key figure in the world of insurance, but it was only after he established the Jack Curtis Insurance Agency that he became an industry star. That’s because his business specializes g in the Medicare market, enabling people from all walks of life to get the healthcare they need at a price they can afford. His 40+ years of experience are also key to this. As if that’s not enough, it’s even imperative to note he represents all Major Medicare Insurance Carriers in the US – Aetna, Mutual of Omaha, United Health Care, Cigna, United American, Bankers Fidelity, and many more.

We should also mention that Jack is a two-time past president of the Northeast Mississippi National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors, and he even served as the State President of its board in 2006 and 2007. Furthermore, it appears as if he also served as the National Chairperson for the NAIFA “Leadership in Life Institute” and was an educator and chairperson, resulting in him receiving the Lois Risher Hall of Fame award in 2011. This President of the Elvis Presley Fan Club also still serves as an Elvis Tribute Artist, caring for his wife Pamela and their children, with whom he continues to reside in Tupelo, Mississippi. It’s evident that he is an immensely proud family man.

