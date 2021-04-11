Laura Donnelly is an Irish actress known for her lead role in the fantasy action series ‘The Nevers.’ Dividing her time between screen and stage, Donnelly has appeared on Broadway more than once, starring alongside actor Hugh Jackman in playwright Jeremy Butterworth’s ‘The River.’ She also won the 2018 Olivier Award for Best Actress for her portrayal of Caitlin Carney in ‘The Ferryman,’ a role that got her a Tony nomination as well.

Donnelly’s on-screen roles include appearances in shows like ‘Outlander,’ ‘Casualty,’ and ‘Hex’ as well as the lead character in the 2008 Irish thriller ‘Insatiable.’ However, what fans are truly excited about is her lead role in ‘The Nevers’ wherein she stars as Amalia True, a Victorian heroine with strange abilities. With a career that promises to keep getting busier, we decided to take a look at what Laura does when she’s not at work and who she spends her time with. If you’re curious too, let’s take a look at what goes on behind the scenes of the Irish actress’s romantic life.

Laura Donnelly’s Former Relationships

Laura Donnelly started dating Irish musician, and guitarist of the popular alternative rock band Snow Patrol, Nathan Connolly in the 1990s. The two were together for many years, during which time Donnelly was quoted as saying that she could not spend her life with someone who did not have an artistic background and failed to understand and respect her work.

Reports confirmed that the two were together till 2013. However, in a 2015 interview she revealed that her relationship with Connolly was over and hinted that there was someone new in her life, who happened to be a writer. She also mentioned how it was great to be with someone who understood the lives of actors. We think she was referring to her current partner Jeremy Butterworth.

Laura Donnelly’s Husband and Children

Laura Donnelly’s current partner is the playwright, screenwriter, and director Jeremy ‘Jez’ Butterworth, and the two have been together for many years. It is unclear when exactly they started dating but the couple currently has 2 young daughters and lives together in London.

Apart from a blossoming relationship, Laura and Jez also have a successful work history, with the playwright penning plays that featured Donnelly and went on to play on Broadway. The award-winning play ‘The Ferryman,’ which also earned the actress her Tony nomination, was written by Jez in consultation with her and was loosely inspired by her childhood memories of Northern Ireland.

Donnelly doesn’t believe in sharing her personal life as she believes the more one releases about their personal life, the more they are susceptible to being accused of encouraging that sort of attention. Even her Twitter feed for a time made it very clear that she would not entertain any direct messages. However, it’s interesting to note how her personal life became entwined with her work when she performed ‘The Ferryman’ in London whilst pregnant with her second child, also portraying a pregnant character.

