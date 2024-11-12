Where is Laura Letts-Beckett’s Family Now?

‘In Cold Water: The Shelter Bay Mystery’ delves deep into the tragic and mysterious demise of Laura Letts-Beckett on Upper Arrow Lake, British Columbia, on August 18, 2010. After the investigators accused her husband, Peter Beckett, of being responsible for her drowning death, a series of complicated trials followed. Since the three-part documentary series did not include interviews with any of the immediate family members of the victim, questions about their whereabouts are bound to arise.

Laura Letts-Beckett’s Family Were Torn Apart After Her Untimely Death

Laura Letts-Beckett was born into a close-knit family consisting of her parents, Park and Beth Letts, and her two brothers, Scott and Paul Letts. The entire family was devastated when the news of her demise broke out. At the same time, all of them wanted the authorities to get to the bottom of the case and find out what transpired on Upper Arrow Lake on August 18, 2010. When the investigators arrested and charged Laura’s husband, Peter Beckett, in August 2011, the Letts family was shocked to know that the person whom Laura held dearest had allegedly caused her permanent harm.

After Peter’s conviction in 2017, Park Letts stated that he planned to forgive his son-in-law for killing his daughter, but it would take some time. He opened up about how his religious faith had helped the family get through the years following Laura’s sudden death. He told Castanet, “(Beckett) had such a wonderful gal, that supported him, and he couldn’t enjoy that, because it seemed like his only motive was dollars. I wonder if he really loved the girl or loved what she had.” The family found the much needed closure through the guilty verdict of Peter. During the same conversation, he also complimented the RCMP (Royal Canadian Mounted Police) for their efforts. He said, “(The RCMP) wanted the truth, and nothing but the truth, and no effort was too great to find the truth.”

Scott Letts is a Devoted Family Man Who Runs the Generational Family Farm

On November 30, 1990, Scott Letts got hitched to the love of his life, Wendy, in the presence of their loved ones, including his late sister, Laura Letts-Beckett. What followed was a long-lasting bond as the couple is still going strong more than three decades into their marriage. Over the course of their wedlock, they have given birth to four daughters — Dorothy, Katelyn, Judy, and Rebecca — and at least two sons — Bryan and Spencer Letts — all of whom have grown up and carved their own paths in life.

The year 2023 was quite eventful for Scott’s family. On the one hand, he was proud of his son Spencer as he graduated from the University of Saskatchewan with a Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture (Animal Science) in June 2023. On the other hand, his other son, Bryan, added another member to the family by tying the knot with the love of his life, Elli. While two of his daughters, Katelyn “Katy” Klassen and Judy Friesen de Neufeld, are happily married to Caleb Klassen and Bill Neufeld, respectively, the other two daughters, Dorothy and Rebecca Letts, are seemingly yet to get hitched.

In February 2024, Scott and Wendy became grandparents after Katy and Caleb gave birth to a son named Milo Oliver. Besides Milo, Scott is also a grandfather to Judy and Bill’s two sons and daughter. In June 2024, Dorothy graduated high school and made her parents proud. The entire family, including Scott, his wife, Wendy, his children, his in-laws, and his grandchildren, frequently get together and celebrate festivals and special occasions, leading to many memorable moments. On the professional front, Scott operates Letts Farm, a family-run farm established in 1904 located along the Pembina River Northwest of Westlock, Alberta.

Carrying the torch from his father, Scott works hard to preserve the farm family legacy by continuing to raise high-quality livestock. Expressing his gratitude for the farm, he wrote on a social media post, “What a privilege to be able to raise our family doing what we love. The Lord has blessed us and by His grace, we have been gifted with a family and a century Alberta farm (1904 with 6 generations on both sides of the pedigree. LOL). We are grateful for the faithful, dedicated, and hard-working generations that preceded us and imparted their wisdom. Their kindness and selfless generosity have allowed us the opportunity to farm…”

