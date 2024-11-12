Virginia Lyons-Friesen: What Happened to Laura Letts-Beckett’s Cousin?

‘In Cold Water: The Shelter Bay Mystery’ is a three-part documentary series that delves deep into the chilling and mysterious drowning death of school teacher Laura Letts-Beckett on August 18, 2010. When the authorities suspected her husband, Peter Beckett, to be responsible for her demise, her cousin, Virginia Lyons-Friesen, also had something to say against him. Given her contribution to the case and investigation, questions about her current whereabouts are likely to rise in the minds of the viewers.

Virginia Lyons-Friesen Was One of the Witnesses in Peter Beckett’s Trial

Upon learning about the death of Laura Letts-Beckett, her cousin Virginia Lyons-Friesen, who was also one of her closest friends, told the police that the marriage between Laura and her husband, Peter Beckett, was not particularly ideal as she claimed that Laura told her about the time he threatened her that she would die on a British Columbia lake one day. In particular, she claimed, “He said to her, ‘This is how you’re going to die. You’re going to drown. You won’t know when, where it’s going to happen, you won’t know when it’s going to happen, but you’re going to know how it’s going to happen. That’s how it’s going to happen.'”

According to Virginia, she had witnessed a heated argument between the couple when they visited her house in Calgary in 2007. She told the authorities that while Laura accused Peter of physically abusing her, he called her names. Reportedly, the couple separated for a short while after the alleged fight. Virginia claimed that at the time, Laura used to talk to her frequently and confide in her. However, their relationship changed when she got back together with Peter in January 2008. The last time the cousins met and saw one another was in June 2008 at a family gathering, according to Virginia.

Virginia Lyons-Friesen Has Worked With Her Husband For Several Years

Apart from her Ph.D., Virginia Lyons-Friesen also has a Certificate in Counseling from the Institute of Pastoral Counseling in Akron, Ohio. From 1988 to 2001, she was the Director of Christian Education with the Morley United Church on the Stoney Indian Reserve. Also an Early Childhood Education Specialist, she served as a frequent instructor at the University of Calgary’s Weekend University, the University of Calgary’s Gifted Centre, and Old Sun College on the Blackfoot First Nation at Siksika, Alberta.

Along the way, she also met the love of her life, John W. Friesen, and married him. At one point, while John took on the role of Minister at the Morley United Church of Canada, Virginia became the Director of Christian Education. She has co-authored multiple Detselig Enterprises Ltd. titles with her husband, including ‘Aboriginal Education in Canada: A Plea for Integration,’ ‘Still More Legends of the Elders,’ ‘Legends of the Elders Handbook for Teachers, Homeschoolers, and Parents,’ and ‘Canadian Aboriginal Art and Spirituality: A Vital Link.’

Virginia, along with her husband, continued working at Old Sun College on the Siksika (Blackfoot) Reserve. The couple also taught multiple courses together at the University of Calgary’s Faculty of Communication and Culture, making for interactive and interesting lectures for students. When she is not working, the sessional instructor spends time doing the other things that bring her joy, including traveling, quilting, interior designing, creating art, and listening to music. She also loves the company of her children and grandchildren, with whom she has a loving bond.

