Shirley Auvigne: Where is Laura Letts-Beckett’s Cousin Now?

‘In Cold Water: The Shelter Bay Mystery’ is a three-part documentary series that focuses on the mysterious and unsettling demise of a small-town school teacher named Laura Letts-Beckett. When her drowning death on Upper Arrow Lake in British Columbia on August 18, 2010, was investigated, the authorities suspected her New Zealander husband, Peter Beckett, who was the only witness present with her at the time of her drowning. One of Laura’s loved ones who was deeply affected by her passing was her cousin, Shirley Auvigne, who also appeared in the docuseries and elaborated on her relationship with the victim.

Shirley Auvigne is Employed as an Instructional Designer Today

After graduating high school, Shirley Auvigne went to the University of Alberta, where she earned a degree in Business Education. From 1999 to 2000, she moved to the States to pursue an M.Ed degree in Educational Technology/Instructional Design from Arizona State University. By then, she had already gotten some work experience under her belt. In fact, in 1990, she began working as an Instructor at NAIT (Northern Alberta Institute of Technology) as she specialized in computer hardware and software. After seven years of experience, he moved up the ranks and became an Organizational Development Consultant in 1998.

After spending a year in the States, he returned to Alberta and served as a Teaching and Learning Specialist in NAIT for the next nine years. After his stint at NAIT, he joined the University of Alberta in Edmonton, but this time as an employee. For the first year, from 2010 to April 2011, he served as an Academic/Curriculum Designer for Undergraduate Medical Education. Thanks to his impressive performance, he was promoted and employed as a Teaching and Learning Specialist for Postgraduate Medical Education. In 2015 and 2016, she reportedly visited Honduras for work purposes.

In 2017, Shirley earned the ACE TESOL Certification in Teaching English as a Second or Foreign Language/ESL Language Instructor from the Edmonton Mennonite Centre for Newcomers. A couple of years later, in July 2019, she put her education and experience to good use and returned to NAIT as an Instructional Designer. As of today, she handles the responsibility for redesigning ILM modules for apprenticeship at NAIT. Throughout her professional career, Shirley has volunteered for several organizations, including Jericho Road Honduras, The Landing Condominium, Habitat for Humanity Honduras, and Habitat for Humanity Mexico. As far as her personal life is concerned, she has hardly revealed anything as she prefers to keep it private and away from the limelight.

