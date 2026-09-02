Laurel Homer: Where is Leroy Homer Jr’s Daughter Now?

Netflix’s ‘Turning Point: Generation 9/11’ features interviews and personal accounts from people who were young when the September 11 attacks took place. The documentary offers a glimpse into how the political conversation evolved in the aftermath of the attacks and subsequent events. Among those featured is Laurel Homer, the daughter of LeRoy Wilton Homer Jr., who was the First Officer and co-pilot of United Airlines Flight 93 when it was hijacked and crashed during the attacks. Laurel reflected on how losing her father so suddenly shaped her life and how she came to understand and cope with his absence over the years.

Laurel Homer Struggled to Cope With Her Father’s Loss in Her Childhood

Laurel Homer was born to LeRoy Wilton Homer Jr. and Melodie Homer and grew up with her family in Marlton, New Jersey. Her father was a First Officer and co-pilot for United Airlines, and the family enjoyed a comfortable life before the events of September 11, 2001. Laurel was only 10 months old when her father was flying United Airlines Flight 93, which was hijacked during the attacks. The passengers eventually attempted to regain control of the aircraft, leading it to crash near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, preventing it from reaching its intended target and potentially saving many lives. In the documentary, Laurel recalled that her mother initially explained her father’s death to her simply by saying that “some bad men” had killed him.

Laurel has spoken about how her early understanding of her father’s death led her to fear men in general, including men within her own family. She also found it difficult to adjust to school. A turning point came when she attended a camp for children who had lost parents in the September 11 attacks, where being surrounded by others who understood her experience gave her a sense of normalcy. Laurel has said she generally avoids memorials and events commemorating the tragedy and has deliberately refrained from seeking out more information about her father. Therapy eventually helped her process some of these complicated emotions, although she continues to have mixed feelings. While her father is remembered as a hero, Laurel struggles with the idea because his actions may have saved many lives, yet she lost him before she had the chance to truly know him.

Laurel Homer is Dedicating Her Life to Animal Welfare Today

Laurel Homer attended Cape Fear Academy from 2014 to 2018. She then enrolled at Rutgers University-New Brunswick, where she pursued a Bachelor of Science in Animal Sciences from September 2018 to December 2022. While studying, she gained her first internship at Eastern Carolina Veterinary from June to September 2018, where she assisted with animal physical rehabilitation and treatments including neuromuscular stimulation, laser therapy and underwater therapy. In June 2019, Laurel worked as a seasonal Restaurant Crew Member at Tropical Smoothie Cafe in Wilmington, North Carolina and remained there until September 2019. She returned to animal care in July 2021 as a Seasonal Kennel Assistant at Eastern Carolina Veterinary, a position she held until September 2021.

From July 2022 to March 2023, Laurel worked part-time as a Keyholder at Cinnaholic in Wilmington. Her veterinary career progressed further in 2023 when she volunteered with the Vervet Monkey Foundation from February to March, caring for orphaned and injured baby monkeys and helping with their daily needs. From May 2023 to August 2024, Laurel worked as a Veterinary Assistant at The Schwarzman Animal Medical Center in the New York City metropolitan area. She then joined Ramsey Veterinary Hospital as a Veterinary Assistant from August to November 2024.

Since November 2024, Laurel has worked full-time as a Client Care Representative at Meadowlands Veterinary Hospital in New Jersey. She also became a Fear Free Certified Professional in November 2024. Her volunteer experience includes work with Genae S Pittie Party Rescue, Inc., where she assisted with cats awaiting adoption. Across these roles, her career has steadily evolved from hands-on animal care and rehabilitation to professional veterinary and client care work. She finds satisfaction in her work and is happy to live her life caring for others.



Laurel Homer Has Not Spoken a Lot About Her Father in Public

Laurel Homer has largely kept her personal life away from the public eye. Apart from an interview marking the 20th anniversary of September 11, she has generally avoided public appearances and discussions surrounding the tragedy. Laurel remains close to her mother, Melodie, who raised her following the loss of her father, LeRoy Wilton Homer Jr. She is now based in Hackensack, New Jersey, where she has built a life surrounded by close friends and family. Beyond her professional work and occasional reflections on her father’s legacy, Laurel continues to maintain a relatively private life away from public attention.