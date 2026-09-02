Wyatt Wilson: Where is the Retired Sergeant Now?

Netflix’s ‘Turning Point: Generation 9/11’ is a true crime documentary film that explores the aftermath of the September 11, 2001, attack on the Twin Towers at the World Trade Center. In the following two decades, the US Army fought a war against terrorism, resulting in the deaths of countless innocent lives and US soldiers. One of the Marines who left his mark in Afghanistan in 2021 is Sergeant Wyatt Wilson, as he risked his own life to save his fellow Marines during an unexpected attack. He also appears in the documentary, recounting his wartime experience and how it changed him.

Wyatt Wilson Acted Heroically After a Suicide Bombing in Afghanistan

Marine Sergeant Wyatt J. Wilson served as one of the 2,000 Marines during Operation Allies Refuge in Afghanistan, after the Taliban regained control of Kabul in August 2021. He was an integral part of Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Crisis Response 21.2, responsible for evacuating innocent civilians. While carrying out the evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, his communication with his family back home was limited, and he admitted to his wife that, though he was extremely tired, he was doing alright. It all changed on August 26, 2021, when a suicide bomber detonated a 20-pound explosive device just a few meters away from Wyatt.

The bombing resulted in the deaths of 13 US troops, including 11 Marines, one Navy corpsman, and one Army staff sergeant, and approximately 170 Afghan civilians, who were trying to get out of the Taliban-occupied country. After the deadly explosion, Wyatt, despite being severely injured, acted bravely and did everything he could to assist his fellow Marines and civilians. When his wife heard about the bombing, she rushed to visit him at the hospital. With his jaws broken and his body bruised and battered, he stayed in a coma for about eight days before gaining consciousness and finding his wife near him.



Wyatt Wilson Focuses on Being There For His Wife and Daughters

A few months later, in June 2022, Sergeant Wyatt Wilson was awarded a Bronze Star with Valor for his heroic actions on August 26, 2021, at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. More than a year later, on August 25, 2023, the Helper, Utah, native officially retired from the Marine Corps, two years after nearly losing his life while serving his nation. By then, Wyatt had reportedly begun leading a regular life; going to the gym and spending time with his wife, Justice, and their two kids, Poppy and Page Sovi, who was born in 2022. As of today, the retired Marine never misses any opportunity to be with his family.

Not only is he a devoted husband, but he is also a present and doting father to his two daughters. The family of four regularly goes on vacations, as Wyatt loves exploring new terrains with his wife and kids. In September 2025, his wife, Justice, earned a blue belt in jiu-jitsu, something she and her family were extremely proud of. Thanking her coaches and mentors, she wrote, “I can’t thank my coaches enough, for their encouragement, wise words, mentorship and friendship. They truly are amazing women, and men!” She also added, “I’m couldn’t do anything of this without my husband, and my daughters! They are my reason and I’m so thankful they put up with me.”