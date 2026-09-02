Michael Smoak: Where is the Retired Marine Corps Sgt. Now?

Netflix’s ‘Turning Point: Generation 9/11’ documents the changing perspectives from the time of the 9/11 attacks to the evacuation of the US Army from Afghanistan in 2021. The documentary features interviews and accounts from military personnel who did not have a direct memory of the terrorist attack but carried its emotional weight throughout their years of service. Michael Smoak was one of them, having served in the US Marine Corps. He shared his story, his experiences in the military and what his role and service came to mean to him, even after his retirement.

Michael Smoak Was at the Abbey Gate When the Suicide Bombing Took Place

Michael Smoak said he was just five years old when the September 11 attacks shook the whole country. Although he did not understand what had happened at the time, he said that as he grew up, he gradually came to realize that people in other parts of the world did not share his love for the US. He described the decision to join the Marine Corps as one that seemed to come out of nowhere. He said he could not pinpoint a single event that led him to that choice. After graduating from Lexington High School in South Carolina, he joined the Marine Corps and began his training and military service.

Michael said that in 2021, when he learned he would be part of Operation Allies Refuge, the evacuation of US personnel and Afghan allies from Afghanistan, he was filled with enthusiasm. He saw it as an opportunity to serve his country and traveled from the US to Kuwait before eventually arriving at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. What he encountered was far beyond what he expected, with huge crowds surging toward the airport as Marines worked to facilitate the evacuation.

Michael also witnessed firsthand the injuries caused by the suicide bombing at Abbey Gate. He recalled growing up learning about the Taliban as an enemy of the US, which he said made it difficult for him to understand why, during the evacuation, Marines were cooperating with the Taliban. Looking back, he feels conflicted about the mission. While he is proud to have been part of an operation that helped save many lives, he continues to ask himself, “Was it worth it?” He said he believes the loss and devastation of the Afghans and the Americans deserve equal recognition.



Michael Smoak is Happily Married to His Longtime Girlfriend Today

Michael Smoak has since retired from the US Marine Corps and is now based in Lexington, South Carolina, the place where he was born and raised. He is also a graduate of the University of South Carolina. On April 18, 2026, Michael married Alyssa Walker, and the couple has since been building their life together away from the public eye in their hometown. They had been engaged since December 2024 after dating for several years. During his years with the Marines, Michael formed lifelong friendships, and many of those relationships remain an important part of his life. Now, he is content with where he is and looking forward to beginning a new chapter.