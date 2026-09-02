Obaidullah Durani: What Happened to the Former Afghan Air Force Pilot?

When Operation Allies Refuge began in Afghanistan in August 2021, it was not only American personnel who were being evacuated. Afghan allies who had worked with the US government and armed forces also rushed to Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul in an effort to leave the country before the Taliban took control. Obaidullah Durani, one of the pilots in the Afghan Air Force who had received training in the US, was among those trying to escape with his family. Netflix’s ‘Turning Point: Generation 9/11’ features his interview, in which he discusses his life, his experiences during the evacuation and where he is today.

Obaidullah Durani Had Trained as an Afghan Pilot in the US

Obaidullah Durani said he had always dreamed of becoming a pilot. In his mind, he had always considered it a prestigious profession. By the time he was eligible to pursue that dream, the US was also training pilots for the Afghan Air Force. As part of his training, Obaidullah traveled to the US for the first time and described it as a major event in his life. When he returned to Afghanistan, he was proud to be in a position where he could serve and help his country. He recalled that Afghan and American soldiers had developed a strong bond and were like brothers. There was little sense of distinction between them as they frequently carried out operations side by side.

In 2021, when it became clear that the US would withdraw from Afghanistan, Obaidullah knew the transition would not be easy for him. Power was expected to be transferred to the Taliban, the militant organization he had spent years fighting against. As the withdrawal drew closer and the threat became increasingly visible, Operation Allies Refuge was launched to help eligible Afghan allies seek refuge in the US. Like many others, Obaidullah made his way to Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul with his family. During the chaotic evacuation, a US Marine was able to help his children get through, but his wife was left behind.



Obaidullah Durani Hopes That His Wife Will be Able to Leave Afghanistan Soon

Obaidullah Durani left Afghanistan with his two children and eventually settled in Arizona. His wife, Shafaro, was unable to secure a place on any evacuation flight and remains in Afghanistan. Their daughter, Hela, and son, Khoshal, now live with their father and can communicate with their mother only through video calls. Obaidullah has said that Shafaro must follow the Taliban’s rules, including covering her head, and that she is unhappy living under those restrictions.

In 2025, Obaidullah and his children were featured in a photo series by prominent photographer Adriana Zehbrauskas. The family is based in Glendale, Arizona, and continues to hope that Shafaro will be able to join them. Obaidullah’s story has gained renewed attention as immigration policies affecting Afghans have become increasingly stringent. His story highlights the long-lasting human consequences of the withdrawal and the difficult realities faced by families separated by conflict and displacement.