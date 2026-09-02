Mohammad Razvi: Where is the Council of Peoples Organization’s Founder Now?

In the aftermath of the September 11 attacks, numerous misconceptions and agendas began shaping the political and cultural environment in the US. As the atmosphere changed, many minority communities felt increasingly marginalized and persecuted. Mohammad Razvi, who is featured in Netflix’s ‘Turning Point: Generation 9/11’, shared his thoughts on the subject in the documentary. He reflected on the life he had built in Brooklyn, New York, and how dramatically his experiences and sense of belonging changed following the terrorist attacks.

Mohammad Razvi Started a Nonprofit Organization to Address Issues From His Community

Mohammad Razvi shared that his family was originally from Pakistan and immigrated to the US when he was just six years old. Over time, more Pakistani families moved into the area around him. Alongside his father, Razvi ran a Pakistani grocery store that served a much larger purpose than simply being a business. They would often extend lines of credit to customers who could not afford to pay immediately, making the store an important part of the neighborhood. The family became well-known and respected in the community. On September 11, 2001, Razvi was at the store when the attacks occurred. He recalled watching ashes rise to the doorstep of his store, an image that became a powerful symbol of the loss he experienced that day.

Razvi’s family used to help many people across a range of cross-cultural issues before the attacks. After September 11, however, their conversations increasingly focused on the legal and social problems they were facing. Many people Razvi knew were picked up by the FBI for questioning, and he gradually became an intermediary between members of the community and government authorities. On February 1, 2002, Razvi launched the Council of Peoples Organization (COPO) to empower low-income minority communities, particularly Muslim, Arab, and South Asian communities, to help them achieve greater self-sufficiency.



Mohammad Razvi is Involved in Many Philanthropic Endeavors Today

Mohammad Razvi has spent decades working to support immigrant and minority communities in New York. He is the co-founder of the We Are All Brooklyn (WAAB) Coalition and the Muslims Consultant Network. He has also worked with the FBI in New York to organize a Muslim Youth Career Day, creating opportunities for young people to interact with law enforcement. Razvi is a graduate of the FBI Citizens Academy and has served on its New York Community Engagement Council. His community work has earned recognition at the city, state and federal levels, including the 2012 Director’s Community Leadership Award.

Razvi has served as a board member of the New York Immigration Coalition and has been associated with organizations including Youth Bridge NY, CAUSE NY, Midwood Development Corp., the Center for the Study of Brooklyn at Brooklyn College and the Brooklyn Borough President’s Task Force for New Diversity. Often referred to as the “heart of Coney Island,” Razvi has helped establish services including the first Halal Muslim Senior Center, Halal Meals on Wheels, a Halal food pantry and senior home-care services.

Razvi has also co-founded Iftar dinners for New York mayors and borough presidents. His work has been covered by The New Yorker, CNN, Daily News, New York Post and Voice of America, among others. He continues his community work as the Executive Director and CEO of the Council of Peoples Organization (COPO), which remains central to his efforts to empower underserved communities. In December 2025, he was even named as one of the Top 65 Influential Muslims of New York. He continues to focus on building self-sufficiency and ensuring that underserved communities have a stronger voice in the systems that affect their lives.