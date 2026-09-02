Christian Sanchez: Where is the Retired Marine Corps Sgt. Now?

Christian Sanchez was a sergeant in the US Marine Corps when he was deployed to Afghanistan in mid-2021. He was part of the mission tasked with evacuating US military personnel and Afghan allies before the Taliban took control of the country. Sanchez witnessed the Abbey Gate bombing and the chaos and confusion that unfolded before his eyes. He lost friends and fellow Marines who had stood by his side for years, and the memories of that day have not faded for him. Netflix’s ‘Turning Point: Generation 9/11’ features an interview with him, in which he details what happened and how he responded to the devastating events.

Christian Sanchez Was Wounded in the Bombing at Abbey Gate

Christian Sanchez joined the US Marine Corps with the desire to serve his country. He said he had always felt a strong sense of responsibility toward safeguarding others, which helped lead him to the decision, and he was satisfied with his role. By 2021, Sanchez had been promoted to the rank of Sergeant. In August that year, he and his unit were deployed as part of Operation Allies Refuge and arrived at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. Sanchez recalled that the Marines were faced with responsibilities, including crowd control, for which they had little prior experience. Seeing hundreds of people gathering at the Abbey Gate in a desperate attempt to escape was unlike anything he had witnessed before.

On August 26, 2021, just days before the mission was scheduled to conclude, a suicide bombing occurred at the gate. Sanchez was caught in the middle of the blast and recalled being thrown through the air. When he looked around, he saw familiar faces, including friends and fellow personnel, injured and in distress. Sanchez himself sustained a bullet wound and was taken for medical care. In the years since, he has tried to remain open and honest with his children and anyone who asks about his experiences in Afghanistan. Although he is grateful that he was able to help so many people, Sanchez acknowledges that the mission came at a personal cost whose effects continue to shape his life.



Christian Sanchez is Actively Working Towards Veteran Welfare Today

After the bombing, Christian Sanchez returned to his hometown and focused on his recovery. Since then, he has used various platforms to speak about the attack and the emotional aftermath of an incident in which he lost several friends. In 2023, he appeared on a podcast with Kevin Martinez, where he discussed how much therapy had helped him process his experiences. He has said that receiving medical and mental health support allowed him to understand and accept different parts of his life.

In September 2025, Sanchez appeared on the ‘Urban Valor Podcast’, sharing details about the bombing and how the scene unfolded before him. He is now associated with the Six Savage Souls Project, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting and caring for veterans in different capacities. He has also been focusing on his physical fitness, which has helped his mental health as well. Although retired from the Marine Corps, he remains close to the friends he made during his military service, whom he considers family and often welcomes into his home. Sanchez is married and has two children, whom he is raising away from the spotlight.