Lauren and David: Is the Love is Blind Duo Still Together?

Love has a way of finding people in unexpected ways, but when it happens without ever seeing each other, it feels even more special—almost like fate. Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind’ is built on this very idea, giving contestants the chance to form deep connections based on personality and emotional compatibility. In the eighth season, Lauren O’Brien entered the experiment with the hope of finding a lifelong partner. From the moment she connected with David Bettenburg, it felt as though he was meant for her. Though they faced personal challenges along the way, their journey led to a partnership that allowed both of them to grow and become the best versions of themselves.

Lauren and David Had to Work Through Some Hurdled Before Finding Their Way to One Another

David Bettenburg had a unique and humorous approach to starting his dates in the pods, which immediately caught Lauren O’Brien’s attention. During their conversation, he shared that working in the medical cosmetic industry had once skewed his perception of women, something he had actively worked to change. He explained that every aspect of his life felt aligned except for romance, which was the missing piece he had come to find. Lauren was deeply impressed by his honesty and felt hopeful about their connection. She opened up about how she had always dreamed of having a love story like her parents. In turn, David opened up about losing his mother to breast cancer and how his father and sister have become the two most important people in his life.

At the same time, David also explored a connection with Molly Rose and admitted that she was the type of person he typically dated. Tension arose in the women’s quarters when Molly returned from her date and claimed that David had told her she was his number one choice. This left Lauren feeling confused and prompted her to confront him about it. She told David that she had been certain of their connection from the very beginning and that if he felt a stronger bond with someone else, he needed to be honest with her.

David, however, denied ever making such a statement to Molly and instead admitted that he was overwhelmed by the depth of his feelings for Lauren. He reassured her and urged her to be patient and not give up on them. Shortly after, when he met with Molly again, he made it clear that his connection with Lauren was stronger. Finally, on Valentine’s Day, David and Lauren openly confessed their feelings for one another, which marked the start of the next chapter in their journey. Their connection was further solidified when they met in person and took the next big step—getting engaged.

Lauren and David May Still Be Making their Relationship Work

The depth of emotion David showed while making his decision made it clear that his choice of Lauren came straight from the heart. Both have expressed their intention to take things at their own pace, which suggests they are approaching their relationship with maturity and a strong foundation. Their social connections remain intact, and since they are both based in Minneapolis, distance is not a factor that would challenge their relationship. However, neither has publicly shared where they currently stand, leaving fans eager to see what the future holds for them.

Lauren and David Have Made a Successful Career in Sales

Lauren O’Brien previously worked as a school teacher before transitioning into a career in educational sales, where she now helps schools and institutions find the right learning tools and resources to enhance student success. Her role involves collaborating with educators, understanding their needs, and providing tailored solutions that make a meaningful impact in the classroom. Beyond her professional life, Lauren is known for having a close-knit circle of friends whom she deeply values. She has always been a supportive and encouraging presence, acting as a cheerleader for those around her. Her strong relationships reflect her warm and caring nature, making her a person who truly appreciates and nurtures the connections she has in her life.

David Bettenburg is currently an Account Executive at Veritext Legal Solutions, a company specializing in legal litigation and deposition services. With a strong background in sales, he has built a steady and successful career, particularly in the medical sales industry. Over the years, he has worked with companies such as Sofwave, InMode, and Gemini Medical/Arthrex, taking on various sales roles that have honed his expertise in client relations and business development. A graduate of the University of Minnesota in 2014, David has consistently demonstrated his ability to adapt and excel in different industries.

