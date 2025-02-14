Where is Love is Blind Season 8 Filmed?

Created by Chris Coelen, Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind‘ is a reality series where contestants are encouraged to establish a romantic connection before meeting their prospective partner in person. The show promotes itself as a social experiment in which an individual’s personality and character are prioritized over physical features. With real-life couple Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey hosting, the show’s unconventional dating premise allows for some unique interactions between participants, keeping each installment fresh and engaging. The excitement continues in season 8 as a change of scenery and location brings new faces and ideas to the mix. The beautiful locales and atmosphere are just as pivotal to the central drama as more eager participants look to find love.

Love is Blind Season 8 Filming Locations

‘Love is Blind’ season 8 is primarily filmed in Minnesota, specifically in the city of Minneapolis. The participants are originally from the area, creating a familiar bond with the locations. The production crew also travels abroad for some key scenes. The Caribbean is a vital filming site in that regard, as shooting takes place in Roatán, an island off the northern coast of Honduras. Principal photography on the season likely began around March 2024. The use of Minnesota as a significant location helps the show diversify its environment, as the state is known as a historical, cultural, and commercial center. It is also home to numerous lakes, containing over 10,000 of them. As such, it is a perfect vacation spot for outdoor enthusiasts.

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Filming for the eighth season of ‘Love is Blind’ takes place in the neighborhoods of Minneapolis, Minnesota’s most populous city. Situated in Hennepin County, it is a vibrant and bustling hub of economic activity which is exemplified through its well-developed infrastructure and beautiful urban architecture. The bar and grill restaurant Luna & The Bear at 18 West 26th Street may have played a pivotal role during some scenes as a TV crew was spotted filming in the area. Another possible filming spot is the Pryes Brewing Company, a brewery located at 1401 West River Road North. Other likely places where the show is filmed include Earl Giles Distillery at 1325 Quincy Street Northeast Suite 100 and Parcelle at 233 East Hennepin Avenue.

Minneapolis is part of the “Twin Cities,” a moniker designated to the city’s surrounding area, which includes its neighbor St. Paul, Minnesota’s capital city. Intriguingly, the region is bisected by the Mississippi River, which is one of its defining features alongside its plethora of parks and lakes. The area hosts several popular attractions like the Minneapolis Institute of Art, Stone Arch Bridge, Minneapolis Sculpture Garden, Mill City Museum, Basilica of Saint Mary, and U.S. Bank Stadium. The city has hosted productions on popular films and shows like ‘Fargo,‘ ‘Drop Dead Gorgeous,’ ‘American Idol,‘ ‘Source Code,‘ ‘The Mary Tyler Moore Show,’ and ‘Mallrats.’

Roatán Island, Honduras

The eighth season is also filmed in the sunny backdrop of the Roatán Island in Honduras. Situated between the islands of Utila and Guanaja, the area is particularly famous for its swimming activities. Travelers can enjoy their time diving in and out of the pearly blue waters, home to all manner of fish and stunning marine ecosystems. The island is also a part of the second-largest reef system in the world, the Mesoamerican Barrier Reef. It is a tropical paradise suited for anyone seeking a respite from the hustle and bustle of daily urban life, especially considering its world-class services and diverse outdoor activities. Some projects filmed in the region include ‘Temptation Island‘ and ‘The Hottest Women on Earth.’

Read More: Is Love is Blind Scripted or Real?