Laurie Depies: Found or Missing? Is She Dead or Alive?

Investigation Discovery’s ‘Still a Mystery: The Stuff Of Nightmares’ depicts how 20-year-old Laurie Depies disappeared under mysterious circumstances in Menasha, Wisconsin, in August 1992. The police have continued searching for her decades later and have found no conclusive proof of what happened to her despite an alleged confession from a convicted killer in 2011. If you’re interested in finding more about Laurie’s case, here’s what we know.

What Happened to Laurie Depies?

Laurie Jean Depies was born to Mark Depies and Mary Mollen Wegner in Wisconsin on September 17, 1971. Her father Mark remembered Laurie’s endearing qualities, including her easygoing nature and her sense of adventure. He said, “She was spontaneous. That was Laurie.” Friends say she was fun to be around, enjoyed working with people, and was strong-willed. Hence, it came as a shock when the 20-year-old disappeared under mysterious circumstances in August 1992.

According to reports, Laurie worked at the Graffiti store at Fox River Mall in Grand Chute and reported for work in the early afternoon of August 19. She was last seen leaving River Fox Mall at approximately 10:00 pm on August 19, 1992, in the Town of Menasha, Wisconsin. She has not been seen since. Police sources stated she arrived at her boyfriend’s apartment complex in the 300 block of West Wilson Avenue in Menasha somewhere between 10:15 pm and 10:30 pm after leaving the mall.

Her boyfriend had been waiting in his apartment with his sister and a friend. They claimed to hear heard Laurie’s car pull into the parking lot. However, when Laurie did not arrive after a few minutes, the group went looking for her when she did not arrive at the apartment. After not finding her in the parking lot, Laurie’s boyfriend informed the police at around 11:45 pm. The authorities interviewed witnesses to learn she was last seen entering her gray 1984 Volkswagen Bug or Volkswagen Rabbit at the Fox River Mall in Grand Chute. The officers found her locked vehicle in the complex parking lot.

The investigators discovered a Styrofoam cup of soda on the hood of her car. However, there were no other signs of her at the scene. Her overnight bag and purse were left in the vehicle. No one saw her walk away from the parking lot or get into anyone’s car. Her overnight bag and purse were left inside her vehicle. Authorities think she was taken by someone that she knew since it was uncharacteristic of Laurie to go with a stranger. They also found no indication she was forcibly kidnapped. It further strengthened their hypothesis that she left with someone she knew and was harmed afterward.

Is Laurie Depies Dead or Alive?

The authorities had most of Laurie’s friends, including her boyfriend, take polygraph tests. However, they passed as the authorities tried to sort out all other possible angles, leads, and suspects. They found no witnesses seeing her walk away from the parking lot or get into anyone else’s car. According to police sources, the detectives found an unidentified thumbprint on the cup on the hood of her car. Detectives believed it may have been from the alleged abduction suspect, and the size of the print indicated it might have been a man.

According to reports, Laurie picked up a ring from the mall jewelry store she bought for her boyfriend at 7:00 pm. She closed the Graffiti store where she worked at around 9:00 pm, and worked with her co-worker to the mall parking lot at 9:50 pm. The police interviewed witnesses and checked surveillance footage to find her last known sighting at 10:00 pm as drove east on College Avenue and her colleague drove south on US 41. After the authorities exhausted all leads, the case went cold for nearly two decades.

Larry DeWayne Hall, a convict, confessed to kidnapping and killing Laurie in 2010. He was serving a life sentence for another kidnapping and murder at the time. He was considered a suspect in Laurie’s case in 1995 along with other murders. The authorities searched the area where he stated he buried Laurie’s body but found nothing. There was zero physical evidence to substantiate his confession and law enforcement officials eventually discarded his statements.

No arrests have been made in Laurie’s disappearance and her case remains unsolved to date. The police have found no activity on her bank accounts or Social Security number since she went missing. Mark Depies stated, “I’ve accepted that she’s dead. But the fact remains, what happened?” Her mother, Mary Mollen Wegner, said, “I would just like to know what happened and why it happened just to know that she’s at peace.”

She added, “Because you can’t even, you know, have a funeral, or a memorial, or anything, because there’s nothing other than her car and a coffee cup, or a soda cup and no story just, you know, off the face of the earth.” the police has recently released an age progression picture of Laurie for members of the public to call in with tips. According to police sources, Laurie has brown hair and green eyes. Her ears are pierced three times and she has a tribal art form tattoo that looks like a squid on the outside of her right ankle.

