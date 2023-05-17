Max DeVries: Found or Missing? Is He Dead or Alive?

Investigation Discovery’s ‘Still a Mystery: The Stuff Of Nightmares’ chronicles how 14-year-old Max disappeared under suspicious circumstances while vacationing in Aruba in May 2004. His family alleges the local authorities did not conduct a thorough investigation and suspects a guest they met during the holidays there. However, the police are yet to charge anyone in the case, and it remains open to date. So, what happened to Max? Let’s find out.

What Happened to Max DeVries?

Max DeVries was born to Yvonne and George DeVries in 1990 in Brighton in the Detroit Metropolitan Area in southeastern Livingston County, Michigan. Her mother, Yvonne, reminisced, “Max was extremely intelligent and adventurous. Everybody liked him. He had a lot of friends.” His younger sister, Dominique DeVries, recounted, “Max was my older brother. He was two years older than me. He was certainly one of the popular kids. He was well-liked, with people kind of gravitating toward him.”

Max grew up in the affluent suburbs of Brighton, and Yvonne recalled how he loved the water. Dominique said, “We had a sailboat when we were young and spent a lot of time sailing on the water. It was something we all enjoyed together.” They had a wealthy and comfortable lifestyle, but the DeVries family’s idyllic life took a turn on November 10, 2002. Max and Dominique’s father, George, died from a sudden heart attack. Dominique recalled, “It was genuinely difficult growing up after that since we had no one to understand our pain with.”

Yvonne added, “It was exceptionally tough and lonely after that. It still is.” In May 2004, Yvonne, 14-year-old Max, 12-year-old Dominique, and Yvonne’s sister-in-law went to Aruba for a much-needed family vacation. It was the respite the family looked for to overcome George’s tragic demise, with Dominique recalling, “I think a lot of it was to spend time as a family together since Dad died.” She stated they wanted to be near a water holiday destination since they were most comfortable around it.

A few days into the vacation, Max was playing pool when he befriended another fellow American guest in his mid-30s. Yvonne noted the significant age difference but stated she was not worried since they were on vacation and the two of them were simply playing pool together. The man introduced Yvonne and Max to his adopted father, David Stacey Sr. David told the DeVries family that he was in Aruba with his adopted son to celebrate the successful completion of their adoption process.

Yvonne recalled how the father-son duo seemed friendly, and all of them went parasailing together the following day, followed by a group lunch. Max, David, and his son went jet skiing together, and Yvonne reminisced how Max returned all excited and stating he had one of the most memorable experiences of his life. The following day, the DeVries family was chilling by the hotel poolside together when David came up to them and asked Max whether he would like to go jet skiing with them again.

According to the show, Yvonne initially forbade Max since he had just gone jet skiing the day before, but a persistent David offered to pay for the teen. Seeing his excited son’s face and enthusiasm, Yvonne eventually relented. She stated the water adventure ride usually lasted for around 45 minutes and was concerned when they did not return even after an hour later. She went to the beach and was stunned to find the authorities swarmed all over the beach.

Is Max DeVries Dead or Alive?

Reports stated employees at Sunshine Water Sports called the police after the popular eighth-grader at Scranton Middle School and David, then 56, were gone more than an hour. The authorities conducted a massive search team and found David floating near their two Waverunners. After the rescue team brought him back to the beach, a desperate Yvonne point blank asked him where her son was, and he replied Max might have been in an unfortunate accident.

David stated, “We basically went on a fun trip that went wrong. The last time I saw him was when he was about 35 yards away from me.” According to him, they were skiing together when Max’s Waverunner stalled on the afternoon of May 12. He claimed his Waverunner also stalled. He said he and Max, both wearing life jackets, clung to the capsized vehicles for about an hour. They allegedly tried to swim to the shore but were separated in the process.

However, Yvonne claimed she found it hard to believe David’s version of events. She alleged she saw numerous scratches and bite marks on David’s face and arms and believed he was in an alleged fight with her son. She feared David might have hurt Max and the teen was a victim of foul play. The desperate mother requested the authorities to check David for DNA under his fingernails and conduct a polygraph test. However, the authorities allegedly told the heartbroken mother that it was not America and they did not conduct probes that way.

Instead, the Aruban authorities conducted the biggest search operation at that point in their history to look for the missing teen. They had divers, hundreds of volunteers, rescue boats, and helicopters swarm the sea and look for Max. The DeVries family was initially hopeful law enforcement would locate their missing son, but their hopes started to dwindle with each passing hour. Yvonne recalled how the father-son duo allegedly told her different stories of why they were in Aruba.

Originally they said that the son’s mother had died a year ago, but during a pool game, the son said his mother died when he was a baby. She alleged, “It was like they were trying to mirror our tragedy so that I would believe and feel sorry for them and catch me off guard.” She added they later changed it to their adoption story. Yvonne was also disturbed that David said he did not try to talk to Max as he floated out of sight. She also stated his statements changed over time.

According to David’s statement, he claimed, “When I saw Max for the last time, he was floating very calmly, moved now and then, but did not try to swim. We did not have any eye contact, and we had not said anything to each other.” It was not until 2005 that Yvonne found Lt. Cory Williams of the Livonia Police Department, who supported her cause. The policeman believed the police in Aruba did not investigate thoroughly. He claimed he found evidence that suggested there was more to the story.

Cory stated, “The first time I saw it, some of the things jumped out to me that didn’t make sense. Based on what I found, they weren’t being truthful or giving the full story.” He also claimed the two men had shady pasts and a thorough background check would have led the Aruban authorities to investigate further. However, he denied disclosing any of the information. The case remains open, though the family had given up all their hope of finding him alive.

