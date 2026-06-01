Does Laurie Die in Euphoria?

The third season of HBO’s ‘Euphoria’ ends in a chaotic mess for the characters who had been playing with fire a bit too recklessly. Rue, perhaps, receives the worst hit but not without inflicting some damage of her own. Earlier in the season, she had been recruited by the DEA to snitch on her bosses. Their main target was Laurie, but with Rue already involved with Alamo, they could hit two birds with one stone. Sure enough, things work out in Rue’s favor, and she inadvertently ends up getting Alamo and Laurie together to move the next shipment of drugs across the border. The DEA is ready to pounce on them, but things work out a bit differently than they wanted. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Laurie Makes a Shocking Move to Keep Herself From Going to Prison

When Laurie and Alamo make the deal to use his vehicle to move drugs from Mexico to the US, the DEA hears all about it, thanks to Rue. Considering the amount of drugs that will be moved, it is the perfect opportunity for the feds to get their hands on both criminal gangs and finish them for good, once and for all. All they have to do is wait and watch. The drugs have to cross the border, and the vehicle carrying them must come in close vicinity to Laurie’s house, indicating that that was its destination. Patience is the key, and the feds have waited a long time for an opportunity like this.

By this time, Rue is already a dead woman walking, but the feds don’t know that Alamo killed her because he found out she is the rat. Had they any inkling of the fact that their asset’s cover was blown, they’d probably have done things a bit differently. In any case, they bring in the whole cavalry as soon as the truck is close enough to Laurie’s house. The sirens of the police cars and the helicopter’s rotor noise alert Laurie and her people, and they don’t take long to realize exactly what is happening. Seeing that the cops are exceptionally prepared, they know this won’t end well for them. Either they can fight, which will likely end with them getting shot down because they are heavily outnumbered. Or, they will get arrested.

Almost everyone chooses the latter, with Wayne and Faye being the only ones who make it out before the authorities show up at the door. There comes a point when one of them considers whether to fight back or give up. After some thought, he chooses the latter. Laurie, on the other hand, refuses to give up. The moment she sees the cars and the helicopter, she knows she is done for. She admits that she cannot go to prison, but with all that’s unfolding in front of her, she knows that she has no chance of running away now. She also knows that the cops know about the drugs in the truck, which is why they have come like this.

Of course, she has no idea that there are no drugs in the truck. Alamo didn’t tell her because he wanted her out of the way. Now, afraid that she will be sent to prison for life, Laurie decides to go out on her own terms. By the time the feds cross the threshold of her house, she goes to the roof, ties a rope around her neck, and jumps down, hanging herself to death before anyone can lay a hand on her. This is not the outcome the feds wanted, but she moves so quickly that by the time they realize what’s happening, she has already killed herself. All they can do is get her body down. It isn’t until later that they find out about the drugs.

Read More: Does Alamo Die in Euphoria? Why did Bishop Betray Him?