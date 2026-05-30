10 Shows Like Euphoria on Netflix Right Now

‘Euphoria’ is a psychological drama series that explores the lives of a group of high school students. At the center of the story is Rue Bennett (Zendaya), a seventeen-year-old recovering drug addict who returns home from rehab but struggles to find direction and maintain sobriety. The narrative, narrated by Rue, also follows several people in her world who play varying roles in her life and affect her choices at school, home, and elsewhere. These include Jules Vaughn (Hunter Schafer), a transgender teenager seeking a sense of belonging, and Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi), a popular, aggressive athlete. The other characters are Cassie Howard (Sydney Sweeney), Lexi Howard (Maude Apatow), and Maddy Perez (Alexa Demie), who have their own issues to deal with.

As the lives of these people intersect, they confront personal challenges and uncertainties that could either make or break their futures. Created by Sam Levinson, the HBO show is inspired by the eponymous Israeli series. At its core, the series is a nuanced exploration of teenage life and a commentary on American life through multiple perspectives. Looking for shows on Netflix similar to ‘Euphoria’ that capture its essence and the journey of young characters? We have you covered in this list.

10. On My Block (2018-2021)

Netflix’s ‘On My Block’ centers on four lifelong friends, including Monsé Finnie (Sierra Capri), Ruby Martinez (Jason Genao), Jamal Turner (Brett Gray), and Cesar Diaz (Diego Tinoco). They navigate friendships, romance, family issues, and the uncertainties of adolescence, all of which test them as they enter high school. Despite moments of humor and adventure, the rough neighborhood the friends live in is a major part of their reality. As gang-related influences threaten to pull Cesar and others into dangerous circumstances, the friends must learn to lean on one another and somehow preserve the connections that have defined their lives for years.

With Lauren Iungerich, Eddie Gonzalez, and Jeremy Haft at the creative helm, the comedy-drama series unfolds in LA and is a fascinating story. Akin to ‘Euphoria,’ the show sheds light on how neighborhoods sometimes play a major role in young people’s lives and on how insecurities and identity-related issues challenge the bonds between characters seeking a purpose in life. You can watch it here.

9. Trinkets (2019-2020)

‘Trinkets’ is a drama series that follows Elodie Davis (Brianna Hildebrand), a grieving teenager adjusting to life at a new high school. Her path unexpectedly crosses with those of Moe Truax (Kiana Madeira) and Tabitha Foster (Quintessa Swindell) when all three attend the same Shoplifters Anonymous meetings. Despite coming from very different backgrounds, the girls discover that the shared habit of stealing brings them together. Elodie is quiet, Moe embraces a rebellious identity, and Tabitha comes from a wealthy family.

As their bond deepens, they rely on one another as they navigate family conflicts and the challenges of growing up. The Netflix show is based on the eponymous novel by Kirsten Smith, who co-created the series with Amy Andelson and Emily Meyer. The chaos that the characters in the show get into will remind you of the trials and tribulations of Rue and her friends in ‘Euphoria,’ who also have their own secrets to come to terms with. The story unfolds on Netflix.

8. Everything Now (2023)

Crafted by the vision of Ripley Parker, Netflix’s ‘Everything Now’ is a British comedy-drama series that follows Mia Polanco (Sophie Wilde). She is a witty and determined teenager who spends months in treatment for anorexia nervosa. Eager to resume a normal life, Mia quickly returns to continue the final years of her secondary education and discovers that the world has moved on during her absence. With her friends having new experiences and relationships, she thinks she is missing out. Determined to make up for lost time, Mia prepares a bucket list of teenage milestones and sets out to complete it to figure out who she wants to become. Out of the various characters in ‘Euphoria,’ Mia is intimately connected to Rue due to her attempts to move forward in life and bury the weight of the past. Check out the show here.

7. Olympo (2025)

‘Olympo’ is set in and around the Pirineos High Performance Center in Spain, where some of the country’s most promising young athletes train in pursuit of excellence. The Netflix Spanish sports drama series explores the intense pressure, fierce competition, and personal sacrifices that challenge the athletes. At the center of the story is Amaia Olaberria (Clara Galle), the captain of the synchronized swimming team, who is shocked when her close friend and teammate, Núria Borges (María Romanillos), unexpectedly begins outperforming her.

As Amaia looks more closely at the remarkable progress being made by several athletes, she starts to suspect that something unusual may be occurring behind the scenes. Jan Matheu, Laia Foguet, and Ibai Abad form the creative team behind the show, which is tense, engaging, and stylish. Drugs, scandals, teenage insecurity, intimate relationships, unpredictable characters, and a sense of isolation are common themes in both ‘Euphoria’ and ‘Olympo.’ Watch the Spanish show on Netflix.

6. Young Royals (2021-2024)

Netflix’s ‘Young Royals’ chronicles the life of Prince Wilhelm (Edvin Ryding), heir to the Swedish throne. He is sent to a prestigious boarding school, where he hopes to enjoy a degree of freedom away from the expectations of public life. In this new environment, Wilhelm begins exploring his identity and forging connections on his own terms. His life takes an unexpected turn when he develops feelings for fellow student Simon Eriksson (Omar Rudberg), leading to a relationship that challenges both his personal desires and his responsibilities as a member of the royal family.

Eventually, Wilhelm finds himself caught between the life he wants and the duties that come with his position. Lisa Ambjörn, Lars Beckung, and Camilla Holter are the creative minds behind the Swedish romantic drama series. The ways in which ‘Young Royals’ deals with issues of identity, anxiety, and the consequences of secrets in the lives of a young character will remind you of the thematic elements and character dynamics of ‘Euphoria.’ The show can be found here.

5. Baby (2018-2020)

Inspired by real events, ‘Baby’ is set within the privileged world of an elite high school in Rome. The Netflix Italian drama series centers on Chiara Altieri (Benedetta Porcaroli), a wealthy teenager dissatisfied with her life and the expectations placed upon her. Chiara’s life becomes intertwined with that of Ludovica Storti (Alice Pagani), a rebellious classmate facing financial difficulties and personal struggles. As their friendship deepens, the two girls begin leading secret lives in the world of underage sex work, hidden from those closest to them. While Chiara pursues a relationship with Damiano Younes (Riccardo Mandolini), a new student, Ludovica becomes involved with Fiore (Giuseppe Maggio), a man whose presence further complicates her circumstances.

As the pressure to maintain their double lives grows, both teenagers find themselves in a puzzling zone. The show is crafted by the ideas of Antonio Le Fosse, Giacomo Mazzariol, Marco Raspanti, Romolo Re Salvador, and Eleonora Trucchi. The darker parts of the show, especially its focus on sex work and social crises, are similar to the unsettling visual elements of ‘Euphoria’ and the challenges the characters face as they experience drugs, bullying, and more. The show is available on Netflix.

4. 13 Reasons Why (2017-2020)

‘13 Reasons Why’ follows the aftermath of the death of Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford), a high school student whose suicide leaves her classmates searching for answers. Two weeks later, Clay Jensen (Dylan Minnette), a fellow student who cared deeply for Hannah, receives a mysterious box containing a collection of cassette tapes she recorded before her death. As Clay listens to the tapes, he discovers that Hannah used them to recount the events and relationships she believed contributed to her decision to take her own life. Each recording focuses on a different person connected to her story, gradually revealing conflicts and complicated interactions from her time at Liberty High.

Based on the novel ‘Thirteen Reasons Why’ by Jay Asher, the Netflix drama series is haunting and engaging in equal measure. While ‘Euphoria’ explores teenage angst, liberty, and the consequences of secrets through the experiences of several characters, ‘13 Reasons Why’ does the same through one girl’s troubling confession that affects everyone around her in one way or another. The Brian Yorkey creation is streaming here.

3. Sex Education (2019-2023)

Created by Laurie Nunn, ‘Sex Education’ revolves around the life of Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield), an awkward and inexperienced teenager whose extensive knowledge of sex and relationships comes from growing up with his mother, Jean Milburn (Gillian Anderson), a successful sex therapist. Although Otis is uncomfortable discussing his own feelings, he unexpectedly becomes a source of advice for his classmates because of his understanding of intimate and emotional issues. Recognizing an opportunity, Otis teams up with Maeve Wiley (Emma Mackey), a sharp-witted and independent student, to launch a secret counseling service for their peers.

As the pair help fellow students navigate questions about intimacy, their partnership grows increasingly important to both of them. Yet while Otis offers guidance to others, he must also confront his own feelings toward Maeve. Through its blend of humor and moments of dramatic uncertainty, the series explores adolescence, friendship, identity, and the challenges of growing up in a charged environment where feelings run wild, much like ‘Euphoria.’ You may enjoy the Netflix British comedy-drama series here.

2. Elite (2018-2024)

Netflix’s ‘Elite’ or ‘Élite’ unfolds in Las Encinas, an exclusive private school attended by the children of Spain’s wealthiest families. The Spanish teen drama series begins when Samuel García (Itzan Escamilla), Nadia Shanaa (Mina El Hammani), and Christian Varela (Miguel Herrán) are awarded scholarships to the elite academy. Thrust into an unfamiliar world of status, the three newcomers from ordinary families quickly find themselves at odds with many of their affluent classmates. As their lives become intertwined with privileged students such as Marina Nunier Osuna (María Pedraza) and others, tensions escalate.

Marina’s subsequent death leads to questions about who her killer could be and why. Carlos Montero and Darío Madrona are at the creative helm of this show, which comments on the lives of students, hidden ambitions, deadly secrets, and the overwhelming power of ego and teenage rebellion against established rules. These themes and the visuals establish a connection between ‘Euphoria’ and ‘Elite.’ It is available to watch here.

1. Grand Army (2020)

‘Grand Army’ is a drama series set in Brooklyn’s largest public high school. The story follows a diverse group of students as they navigate the pressures of adolescence while confronting issues involving identity and personal ambition. Each student faces unique challenges as they try to shape a future in an increasingly complex world. Among them is Dom Pierre (Odley Jean), with significant family responsibilities while pursuing her own goals, Joey Del Marco (Odessa A’zion), who has faced betrayal, Jayson Jackson (Maliq Johnson), a talented musician, Leila Kwan Zimmer (Amalia Yoo), seeking acceptance from her peers, and Sid Pakam (Amir Bageria), an accomplished student attempting to balance academic ambitions with a closely guarded secret.

As their lives intersect within the halls of Grand Army High School, each must confront difficult realities while searching for a sense of belonging and purpose. Shaped by the creative vision of Katie Cappiello, the show is loosely based on her play ‘Slut: The Play.’ The teenagers in the show and the issues they face are spiritually related to the experiences of Rue and her friends in the world of ‘Euphoria.’ Both shows are about young characters struggling to find stability in life and come to terms with their identities in an academic environment where emotions run high and passions dictate fate. The visual elements and the aesthetics of the two shows forge a deeper connection. The story is streaming on Netflix.

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