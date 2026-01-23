Jacob Elordi: All Upcoming Movies and TV Shows in 2026 and 2027

Jacob Elordi hit the jackpot with his performance as the Creature in Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Frankenstein.’ His moving portrayal of Frankenstein’s creation captivated the hearts of millions worldwide. This is surprising since he came to the spotlight as a chocolate boy in Netflix’s ‘The Kissing Booth’ movies. From Elvis Presley in ‘Priscilla’ to the suave Felix Catton in ‘Saltburn’ to the abusive and manipulative Nate Jacobs in ‘Euphoria,’ Elordi has explored various genres, which is a testament to his talent as an actor. With a towering physical presence that contradicts his soft nature, Elordi has a lot in store for his fans. Here are his upcoming movies and shows.

1. Wuthering Heights (February 13, 2026)

Jacob Elordi is set to star opposite Margot Robbie in a feature adaptation of Emily Brontë’s classic novel ‘Wuthering Heights,’ first published in 1847. Elordi will play Heathcliff, while Robbie will play Catherine Earnshaw. Emerald Fennell adapted the screenplay and will also assume the director’s chair. The story follows Heathcliff and Catherine, who become friends as children in 18th-century England and gradually fall in love, though they cannot be together because of their differing social statuses. The cast also includes Hong Chau, Shazad Latif, Owen Cooper, and Alison Oliver. The film will be released on February 13, 2026. You can watch the trailer here.

2. Euphoria Season 3 (April 12, 2026)

Season 3 of HBO Max’s ‘Euphoria’ will be released on April 12, 2026. Elordi will reprise his role as Nate Jacobs in the season. Also returning are Zendaya as Rue Bennett, along with Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Martha Kelly, Chloe Cherry, Colman Domingo, and Dominic Fike. The eight-episode third season will take place 5 years after season 2, with the characters out of high school. Martha Kelly and Chloe Cherry have been made series regulars. Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje and Toby Wallace have joined the show as series regulars. Newcomers to the season include Sharon Stone, Rosalía, Trisha Paytas, Natasha Lyonne, Danielle Deadwyler, Eli Roth, and Marshawn Lynch. You can watch the trailer of ‘Euphoria’ season 3 right here.

3. The Dog Stars (August 28, 2026)

Ridley Scott’s post-apocalyptic sci-fi drama ‘The Dog Stars’ has reached post-production. The story, adapted by Christopher Wilkinson and Mark L. Smith from Peter Heller’s novel, is set in the aftermath of a virus that has wiped out most of humanity. Survivors are terrorized by roaming scavengers called “Reapers.” The protagonist is Hig (Elordi), a pilot who survived the flu that killed everyone he knew, including his wife. He lives in the hangar of a small abandoned airport with his dog, his only neighbor being a gun-toting ex-Marine. Hig sometimes heads off in his 1956 Cessna, where he can fish and pretend things are how they used to be. When a random transmission somehow beams through his radio, the voice ignites a hope deep inside him that a better life might exist if he flies a bit further. He thus risks it all to chase a possible haven in Grand Junction. The cast also includes Margaret Qualley, Josh Brolin, Guy Pearce, and Benedict Wong. A release date is eagerly awaited.



4. Outer Dark (TBA)

Jacob Elordi will star alongside Lily-Rose Depp in László Nemes’ gothic drama ‘Outer Dark,’ based on Cormac McCarthy’s 1968 novel. Nemes and Clara Royer adapted the screenplay. The story is set in Appalachia during the Great Depression and tells of a young woman who bears her brother’s baby. The brother leaves the nameless infant in the woods to die, but tells his sister that the newborn died of natural causes and had to be buried. The sister discovers this lie and sets out to find the baby for herself, with three terrifying strangers on her trail, wreaking death and destruction wherever they appear. Production is slated to begin in 2026.