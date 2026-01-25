Jenna Ortega: All Upcoming Movies and TV Shows in 2026 and 2027

Jenna Ortega may be known for her performances in horror movies and shows, but there’s more to her than just that. Her dramatic range covers comedy, sci-fi, erotica, romance, fantasy, and psychological thriller, and the list is only growing. Her ability to immerse herself in a role while bringing a personalised touch has made her one of the most sought-after actresses in Hollywood. She is a promising actress and has her fans eagerly awaiting what she has in store. So, here we bring you the upcoming movies and shows of Primetime Emmy-nominated actress Jenna Ortega.

1. The Great Beyond (November 13, 2026)

Ortega has joined the star-studded cast of the fantasy horror movie ‘The Great Beyond,’ from director J.J. Abrams. We will see her alongside Glen Powell, Emma Mackey, Merritt Wever, and Sophie Okonedo. Samuel L. Jackson is also rumored to be a part of the cast. Abrams has also written the script. The story focuses on a young, newlywed couple struggling to survive against a supernatural entity. The project has completed post-production and will be released on November 13, 2026.

2. The Gallerist (2026)

Ortega will star alongside Natalie Portman in the drama ‘The Gallerist.’ Cathy Yan directed the film based on a script she co-wrote with James Pedersen. The plot follows a gallerist who, driven by desperation, hatches a scheme to sell a dead guy at Art Basel Miami. The cast also includes Sterling K. Brown, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Daniel Brühl, Zach Galifianakis, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and Charli XCX. Portman also serves as a producer. The project has reportedly completed post-production and is expected to be released in 2026.

3. Klara and the Sun (2026)

The upcoming movie ‘Klara and the Sun’ is based on Kazuo Ishiguro’s New York Times bestselling sci-fi novel of the same name. The movie is in post-production under the helm of Taika Waititi. The story is set in the future and follows a solar-powered AF (artificial friend) named Klara, created to serve as a companion, whom Chris brings home for her daughter Josie, who suffers from an unknown illness. How Klara helps her cope with it while learning about human love is what follows. Dahvi Waller has adapted the story for the screen. The cast includes Jenna Ortega as Klara, Amy Adams as Chris, and Mia Tharia as Josie. We also have Aran Murphy, son of ‘Oppenheimer’ actor Cillian Murphy, who will debut as Josie’s neighbor/best friend, Rick, along with Natasha Lyonne, Jackson White, Simon Baker, Steve Buscemi, and Harry Greenwood. ‘Klara and the Sun’ will be released in 2026.

4. Wednesday Season 3 (2027)

Ortega will be back as Wednesday Addams in Season 3 of Netflix’s hit supernatural comedy drama series ‘Wednesday.’ Filming will begin in February 2026. Eva Green has joined the new season as the allegedly missing sister of Morticia Addams, Aunt Ophelia. At the end of Season 2, when Morticia gives Wednesday Ophelia’s old journal, Wednesday’s powers come back in the form of a dreadful vision: Ophelia locked away in what seems to be a dungeon in Grandmama Hester’s (Joanna Lumley) mansion. It waits to be seen how things unfold and what connection Wednesday has with her aunt. The returning cast includes Jenna Ortega (Wednesday Addams), Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams), Luis Guzmán (Gomez Addams), Fred Armisen (Uncle Fester), Emma Myers (Enid Sinclair), Hunter Doohan (Tyler Galpin), Joy Sunday (Bianca Barclay), Moosa Mostafa (Eugene Ottinger), Georgie Farmer (Ajax Petropolus), Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley Addams), Billie Piper (Isadora Capri), Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo (Sheriff Ritchie Santiago), Victor Dorobantu (Thing), Evie Templeton (Agnes DeMille), with Joanna Lumley (Grandmama Hester Frump).

5. Shutout (TBA)

Jenna Ortega will star alongside Robert De Niro in David O. Russell’s ‘Shutout.’ Written by Alejandro Adams, the story centers on Jake Lejeune (De Niro), a pool hustler. When Jake encounters Mia (Ortega), a young prodigy with raw talent, it reignites a fire in him that he thought had long extinguished. Sensing a rare opportunity to turn her into a legend, Jake begins to help Mia hone her instincts and sharpen her skills. Together, they take a deep dive into the ruthless world of high-stakes pool, where the line between fortune and failure is razor-thin. As Mia ascends and her ambition grows, Jake finds himself asking the fateful question: Can he steer Mia to greatness, or will her thirst for victory eclipse everything he has taught her? Currently in development, it remains to be seen whether ‘Shutout’ will take shape, given recent reports suggesting it has been shelved.

