Wednesday Season 3: Expected Release Date, Cast and Plot

The second season of Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ concludes on an ominous note for all the characters. The season started with Wednesday returning to Nevermore and immediately getting sucked into an investigation about a series of grisly murders. The search for the killer leads her to stumble on increasingly dark stuff that tests her on different levels. The ending sends her on a new journey as her best friend’s fate hangs in the balance, while a new family secret surfaces. All of this will be explored in the third season, which was greenlit in July 2025, a couple of weeks before Season 2 Part 1 premiered in August.

While filming is expected to begin in early 2026, there is a good chance that we may not see Wednesday and her friends again for a while. The first and second seasons had a three-year gap, which puts a tentative release of 2028 for the third season. However, the production of the sophomore season was most likely impacted by factors like the writers’ and actors’ strike. If all goes well, the production of the next season will be speedier, which means Wednesday Season 3 could release as early as 2027.

Wednesday Season 3 Will Focus on Enid’s Fate and an Addams Family Secret

Secrets and lies have been crucial to the plot of ‘Wednesday,’ and they will continue to be so in the third season as well. The final scene of Season 2 reveals the fate of Morticia’s long-lost sister, Ophelia, who is a powerful Raven, like Wednesday. To the world, she went missing about two decades ago, but it turns out that she has been held captive by her mother, Hester Frumps. Whether or not she has been in captivity all this time remains to be seen, but this is clearly the kind of secret that will make Morticia hate her mother even more. As the story continues, we will find out more about what happened to her and, more importantly, how her presence impacts Wednesday, especially considering the writing on her wall, predicting Wednesday’s death.

Another major plot point for the season would be Enid’s journey. She permanently turned into a werewolf to save Wednesday, and while it might seem that her fate has been sealed, it is clear that Wednesday will not abandon her just yet. While Enid fights for her life, her best friend will have to dive into the lore of werewolves and come up with a way to bring Enid back to her original form. The answer to this question might lead her back to Tyler, whom she allowed to live when she could have easily killed him. He is also on a new path, with Isadora Capri offering him the hope for a better future where he can find his own pack of Hydes and will not have to be bound to a master. In the midst, new plotlines will add more murder and mayhem to the mix.

Wednesday Season 3 Will Bring Back Key Characters

The second season of ‘Wednesday’ introduces a few characters who end up becoming central to the plot line that will be explored in the upcoming season. This includes Billie Piper’s Isadora Capri, whose role will be significantly expanded in the next season as she becomes important to Tyler’s (Hunter Doohan) storyline. A more important casting for the third season would be Aunt Ophelia, whose presence has loomed over the second season like a dark cloud. The finale teases her presence, and it is clear that she will be a central character in the future. However, who will play her is not revealed yet.

Additionally, the season will also bring back Gwendoline Christie’s Larissa Weems, whose fate seemed sealed after her death in Season 1. But Season 2 Part 2 marks her return as Wednesday’s (Jenna Ortega) spirit guide. At the end of Season 2, she says she is taking a sabbatical, which means she will definitely be back. The season will also bring back Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia), Luis Guzmán (Gomez), Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley), Fred Armisen (Uncle Fester), Joanna Lumley (Grandma Hester), and Victor Dorobantu (Thing) as the Addams family members. Emma Myers’ Enid Sinclair will remain a major presence, along with Joy Sunday’s Bianca, Evie Templeton’s Agnes, and Moosa Mostafa’s Eugene.

Despite her high-profile cameo in Season 2 as Rosaline Rotwood, there is a chance that Lady Gaga might not return for the third season. The same can be said about Steve Buscemi’s Principal Barry Dort and Christopher Lloyd’s Professor Orloff, both of whom meet grisly ends. Noah B. Taylor’s Bruno’s fate also remains a mystery since he and Enid break up in Season 2 and Season 3 will take her storyline in a completely different direction. Owen Painter’s Isaac, aka Slurp, and Frances O’Connor’s Francoise will also not return since the concrete resolution of their storylines. However, with new plot and characters added in the third season, a new set of characters, with at least one high-profile cameo, is expected.

Wednesday Season 3 Will Unravel Familial Bonds and Relationships

As the events of the second season prove, secrets between family members never lead to anything good, and while some learn a lesson from this, others don’t pay any heed to it at all. With the Addams family, or rather the Frump family coming into focus with its decades old secrets, the strength of already strained relationships will be tested to the extreme. Additionally, the season will also focus on Wednesday’s inner workings, particularly in the context of her residual feelings for Tyler. It must be noted that while she didn’t kill him in the finale, he, too, didn’t hit her hard enough to kill her in the fourth episode. This is after he has a history of killing everyone who crosses paths with him. The third season will give more depth to this complicated dynamic between lovers-turned-enemies.

Another character whose psyche will be a major plot point is Enid. Being in a permanently werewolf form is bound to take its toll on her, and it remains to be seen how much of her humanity she will retain by the time Wednesday finds a way to save her. On top of all this, Wednesday also has her psychic powers to worry about. Her vision of Aunt Ophelia suggests that she may have her powers back, but this still doesn’t prevent her from walking the same path that her aunt did. As she learns more about Ophelia and her psychic abilities from her diary, we’ll find out just how much is in common between them, and what it means for Wednesday’s seemingly doomed future.

