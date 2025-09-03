Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 Ending Explained: Are Francoise and Isaac Dead?

The second part of Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 answers some burning questions about Wednesday’s fate, but by the end, it also sets up some major storylines for the third season by leaving us with even more questions. Over the course of four episodes, Wednesday tries to reckon with Enid’s impending death, digs up shocking family secrets, and faces off some incredibly dangerous enemies. At the end of the day, it becomes clear that there are some people she can trust with her life, while there are others who might not be as trustworthy as they initially seemed. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 Plot Synopsis

Following the fall from the window of Willow Hill, thanks to Tyler Galpin, Wednesday spends some time in a coma where she meets her new spirit guide, the late Principal Weems. It turns out that they are distant relatives, but the question of why she is her spirit guide is nothing in comparison to the challenges that lie ahead. While Wednesday tries to save Enid, it turns out that Enid is not a regular werewolf, but an Alpha, which comes with its own set of challenges. Then there is Slurp, who is slowly bringing himself back to his old self by eating one brain after another. Meanwhile, the female prisoner that Wednesday was saved from the dungeons of Willow Hill turns out to be Francoise, Tyler’s mother, whose death was also faked by Augustus Stonehearst.

She reunites with Tyler, who is struggling in the aftermath of killing his master. On top of this, it turns out that Slurp, aka Isaac Night, is Francoise’s brother, and he has a bone to pick with the Addams family. To make things worse for the school, it turns out that Principal Dort has strong connections to the Morning Song cult and has been secretly working to con Hester Frump out of her fortune. As Ajax and Bianca try to save her mother, Gabrielle, Wednesday steps in to help them out while her own problems get worse with each minute.

Are Francoise and Isaac Dead? Does Thing Come Back to the Addams?

The finale reveals that thirty years ago, Isaac Night tried to save his sister by removing her Hyde side and turning her into a Normie. He made a device in Iago Tower, but to power it, he used Gomez Addams, who had the same powers as his son. What Isaac didn’t tell Gomez was that he was going to sap out all of his power and maybe even kill him in the process. This led Morticia to cut off his hand, sabotaging the experiment and saving Gomez’s life, but killing Isaac in the process. Now, Isaac is back to his old self, and he is ready to redo the experiment. This time, he intends to use Pugsley. He knows that the Addams family will try to stop him, so he lures Wednesday into the woods and then buries her alive under the Skull Tree.

It also turns out that Thing is Isaac’s hand, which Morticia cut off all those years ago, animated by Gomez’s electric powers. Now, Isaac sews Thing back onto his arm, which doesn’t just make him whole physically, but it also brings back his powers of controlling things. Wednesday is saved, thanks to Enid, and her parents also show up to help. While Gomez is sent to call the cops, Morticia and Wednesday try to save Pugsley. What works in their favor is the betrayal that Tyler faces. He believed that their mission was to remove his mother’s Hyde side and save her. He never wanted to remove his own, but it seems his mother had a different idea. She and Isaac conspired to put Tyler on the operating table.

This makes him angry, and Wednesday can see that, which is why, instead of killing him, she breaks his bond, freeing him. An angry Tyler turns into a Hyde, which distracts Francoise, who also turns into a Hyde to fight him. Their tussle leads them out of the Tower and onto the roof of other buildings, with Francoise eventually hanging off the ledge. While Tyler tries to save her, she lets go, falls on the top of a statue, and is impaled to death. Meanwhile, Wednesday and Morticia free Pugsley, who is a little shaken up, but is alive. The shock of losing his sister makes Isaac angrier, and he attacks the Addams. Wednesday does not step back as she intends to cut his hand off again and free Thing.

However, Isaac’s powers are too much to match, and in the end, it falls on Thing to spare her or kill her. The Addams call out to Thing, knowing that it has not merged back into Isaac, but remains an entity of its own. While Isaac laughs at their attempts to talk to his hand, he is soon proven wrong when Thing starts to act of its own volition. It attacks Isaac and eventually pulls his clockwork heart out of his chest, killing him once again. Permanently, this time. When Isaac is dead, Thing pulls itself off his body, breaking off the threads that tied it to his original owner, and goes back to the Addams, who are its real family.

Is Miss Capri a Hyde? What Happens to Tyler?

At the beginning of the season, Tyler thought he was alone. His master had turned out to be an evil manipulator, whom he killed when he got the chance. But without her, he is now aimless, and his body also starts to give in. Things change when his mother shows up, and while she is not the paramount image of a perfect mother, she is all he’s got. As she becomes his master, the risk of dying goes away, but then, it turns out that his mother doesn’t want him to be Hyde anymore. She sees this condition, just as the others do. While Tyler sees power in being a Hyde, his mother simply sees a monster. Eventually, this leads to the fight between them, and as she falls to her death, Tyler can do nothing but watch helplessly.

Whatever happiness he got after being reunited with his mother is erased all over again, and having lost both his parents, and the entire town of Jericho hating and fearing him, he has no one left. Or so he thinks. While visiting his parents’ grave, Tyler is greeted by Miss Isadora Capri. She tells him she can help him, and at first, he thinks she wants to be his master, like everyone else who wanted to control him and bend him to do their bidding. However, she offers him something much better. When Tyler asks her what she gets out of it, especially considering that she is a werewolf, she reveals that her father was a Hyde. This means she has Hyde blood, too, which would make her quite a unique creature, as she might be a Hyde as well as a werewolf.

Most likely, her Hyde side has not been unlocked yet, which is why Tyler couldn’t sense it. The exact status of her identity as an Outcast remains shrouded in mystery, but she does offer something concrete to Tyler. She offers him a pack, a new family where he will be a part of something bigger without having a master. These people will be like him, who have been through what he has been through, and won’t be interested in dominating and using him. With nothing left to lose and nothing left for him in Jericho, Tyler decides to join Miss Capri and drives off with her towards a more promising future.

What Happens to Enid? Will She Come Back to Human Form?

A major development happens for Enid when it is revealed that she is an Alpha. While this means that she is more powerful than previously imagined, it also comes with some drawbacks. A major rule for her to follow is that as an Alpha, she cannot turn into a werewolf on a full moon. If that happens, she will be stuck in her werewolf form forever, or at least that’s what the rules say. To help her, Miss Capri tells her to lock herself in a Lupin cage and to keep herself calm so she doesn’t turn. But then Agnes shows up with the news that Wednesday has been buried alive by Isaac, and she has no option but to help her friend. Because Wednesday is buried deep, it is impossible for Agnes and Enid to dig her out with their hands.

So, Enid turns into a werewolf and quickly digs up the grave to save Wednesday. However, she does it on a full moon night, which means she cannot turn back into human form now. As Wednesday goes to save Pugsley, she sends Agnes after Enid to keep track of her. When all the mess with Isaac, Francoise, and Tyler is dealt with, Agnes comes back with news about Enid. It turns out that she has run off to the north, having seemingly accepted her fate as a lone wolf. She is also in danger from other werewolves who will try to kill her, so she will try to stay in hiding as much as possible.

However, Wednesday promised she would hunt her down, so instead of going back home for the summer, she joins Uncle Fester in following her tracks and finding and helping her. While Enid’s fate seems final at the moment, if there is one person who can bring her back to her original form, it is Wednesday, who is determined to save her friend and return the gratitude of her sacrifice by helping her. What remains to be seen is how much of Enid will remain in the werewolf when Wednesday finally finds her. Will Enid recognise her as her friend, or will her werewolf side take over to turn Wednesday into an enemy, or worse, prey?

Does Wednesday Get Her Powers Back? What Happened to Aunt Ophelia?

A major problem arises for Wednesday when she loses her powers after using them too much, without supervision. She spends the entirety of the season haunted by her last vision of Enid’s death and unable to have any more visions, especially when she desperately needs them. She discovers that she is not the first one to become a victim of this affliction. Her mother’s sister, Ophelia, also had the same problem, and while she could have helped Wednesday understand her powers, she hasn’t been seen for the past decade or so, since she broke out from Willow Hill. The problem of Wednesday’s vision is solved in the end when she makes peace with her mother and removes the emotional barrier that had been holding her back.

Her spirit guide, Weems, had warned her that being in conflict with her mother put a spiritual block on her and prevented her from channeling her powers. In the end, however, she buries the hatchet, especially after Morticia gives her Ophelia’s journal in the hopes that it will help her understand her powers. While reading the book, she comes to a part where Ophelia sketched her own picture, and touching that page brings her a vision. She sees Aunt Ophelia in a dungeon, but what she doesn’t see is that this dungeon is in the house of her grandma, Hester Frump.

It turns out that Grandmama has been holding her younger daughter captive all this time and has kept the truth about her situation a secret from everyone. Still, it seems that this hasn’t had an effect on Ophelia’s powers, which makes one wonder if the vision that Wednesday saw was her own or if it was Ophelia using her powers to show her niece where she is. What makes it more ominous is that when Hester opens the cell, Ophelia has a sentence painted with her blood on the wall. It says “Wednesday has to die,” and considering how much danger lies ahead for Wednesday, this prophecy does not bode well for the protagonist.

Read More: Wednesday: Are The Inn at Apple Hollow and Rotwood Cottage Real Places?