Sydney Sweeney: All Upcoming Movies and TV Shows in 2026 and 2027

There can be no doubt about the fact that Sydney Sweeney has revamped the concept of sex symbols in Hollywood. But her performances have proved beyond a doubt that she is heaps more than her appearance. With critical acclaim for various roles and Primetime Emmy nominations to her name, Sweeney has established herself as an undeniable force to be reckoned with. Her range, which goes from ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ to ‘Reality’ to ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ to ‘Euphoria’ to ‘The White Lotus,’ is already proof of her acting capabilities and sets the stage for what she has in store for the viewers. With that in mind, here are the upcoming movies and shows of Sydney Sweeney.

1. Euphoria Season 3 (April 12, 2026)

Season 3 of HBO Max’s ‘Euphoria’ will be released on April 12, 2026. Sydney Sweeney will reprise her role as Cassie Howard in the Season. Also returning are Zendaya as Rue Bennett, along with Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Martha Kelly, Chloe Cherry, Colman Domingo, and Dominic Fike. The eight-episode third season will take place five years after Season 2, with the characters out of high school. Martha Kelly and Chloe Cherry have been made series regulars. Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje and Toby Wallace have joined the show as series regulars. Newcomers to the season include Sharon Stone, Rosalía, Trisha Paytas, Natasha Lyonne, Danielle Deadwyler, Eli Roth, and Marshawn Lynch. You can watch the trailer of ‘Euphoria’ Season 3 right here.

2. The Devil Wears Prada 2 (May 1, 2026)

Sydney Sweeney is rumored to be cast in ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2.’ Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci will reprise their characters, Andy, Miranda Priestly, Emily, and Nigel, respectively. Aline Brosh McKenna, who adapted the first film from Lauren Weisberger’s eponymous novel, has written the script for ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2.’ David Frankel, who helmed the first one, is back to direct this one. The plot follows close-to-retirement Miranda Priestly’s struggle against Emily Charlton, her former assistant turned rival executive (for a luxury group), as they compete for advertising revenue amidst declining print media. The cast also includes Kenneth Branagh as Miranda’s husband, Simone Ashley, Lucy Liu, B. J. Novak, and Rachel Bloom. The highly anticipated film is undergoing post-production and will be released on May 1, 2026. You can watch the teaser here.

3. Scandalous (TBA)

Sydney Sweeney will star alongside David Jonsson in ‘Scandalous!’ Colman Domingo will make his directorial debut with the movie. Written by Matthew Fantaci, the movie will tell the true story of a forbidden romance at the height of Hollywood’s Golden Age. In 1957, Kim Novak (Sweeney), one of the biggest box office stars of her time and the luminous face of Vertigo, falls for Sammy Davis Jr. (Jonsson), the multi-talented Rat Pack sensation who defied boundaries of race and fame. With the Mafia circling, studio heads panicking, and even Frank Sinatra walking a tightrope between friendship and fallout, the stakes skyrocket. The movie will begin filming in Los Angeles in February 2026.

4. The Housemaid’s Secret (TBA)

Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried, and Michele Monroe will return for ‘The Housemaid’s Secret,’ a sequel to ‘The Housemaid,’ which was released in 2025. Paul Feig, who directed the first one, will helm this one, too. It will be based on the second novel in Freida McFadden’s best-selling trilogy, with Rebecca Sonnenshine back to adapt. Sweeney will be back as Millie, though we have to wait to see what roles are in store for Seyfried and Monroe, or if they reprise their roles. The story, as per the second book, has Millie dating a handsome lawyer and pursuing a career in social work.

Though she thought her days of helping women in bad relationships were behind her, she comes across a situation that doesn’t feel right. As she works for Douglas Garrick, a very wealthy man, something feels off: his wife, Wendy, never comes out of her room as she is “unwell.” Then, when Millie notices blood in the laundry and insists on meeting Wendy, an encounter strengthens her resolve to address the situation. However, Douglas is dangerous, and Millie needs to be careful. Production on ‘The Housemaid’s Secret’ is slated to begin later in 2026.

5. The Custom of the Country (TBA)

Sydney Sweeney has been cast in ‘The Custom of the Country,’ a feature adaptation of Edith Wharton’s classic novel ‘Custom of the Country.’ Josie Rourke adapted the screenplay and will also direct. The story follows Undine Spragg (Sweeney), a Midwestern girl who attempts to ascend in New York City society in the early 1900s. Having encouraged her parents to relocate to New York, Undine subsequently marries Ralph Marvell, a member of an old New York family with status but little money. She soon tries to trade up her husband, neglecting her young son, and even starts to cheat and blackmail, all for fortune and prestige. Principal photography will take place in Germany soon.

6. Barbarella (TBA)

Sydney Sweeney was reported to star in a remake of the cult classic sci-fi movie ‘Barbarella,’ which premiered in 1968 and featured Jane Fonda as the titular character. It is based on Jean-Claude Forest’s French comic series. Edgar Wright was last known to be roped in to direct. The story follows an astronaut from the future who embarks on a mission to stop an evil scientist whose weapon threatens to bring evil back to the galaxy. Jane Goldman and Honey Ross were in talks to write the new movie. More details regarding the Sony-backed production are awaited.

7. That Man from Rio (TBA)

Sydney Sweeney will star in Justin Lin’s adventure comedy movie ‘That Man from Rio,’ based on an adapted script by Chase Palmer. The Apple TV+ movie will offer a modern take on the 1964 French film of the same name. The story follows a young private on military leave who must rescue his girlfriend after she is abducted by thieves and taken to Rio de Janeiro. The original was an inspiration to directors like Steven Spielberg and George Lucas, who credited it as one of the inspirations for the character of Indiana Jones.

8. The Caretaker (TBA)

Sydney weeney is uniting with director Michael Bay for a feature adaptation of Marcus Kliewer’s short story ‘The Caretaker.’ Karl Gajdusek will adapt the script. The story follows a young woman who accepts a caretaking job from Craigslist and quickly discovers her responsibilities have stakes far greater – and more dangerous – than she ever could have imagined. Sweeney is the only revealed cast member of the Universal project, and more details are awaited.

9. The Players Table (TBA)

Sydney Sweeney will star alongside Halsey in the HBO Max drama series ‘The Players Table,’ based on the novel ‘They Wish They Were Us’ by Jessica Goodman. The story follows Jill as she works to uncover the truth about her best friend’s death and the role she and her fellow “players”, members of the secret society that rules the school, may have had in it. Annabelle Attanasio adapted the screenplay and will also direct. While there have been no updates recently, the project is still in the pipeline and awaiting movement.

10. Gundam (TBA)

Sydney Sweeney and Noah Centineo will star in a live-action movie based on the Japanese giant robot franchise Gundam. Jim Mickle wrote the story and will also direct. The plot is currently under wraps. ‘Gundam’ will be the first live-action treatment of the beloved franchise, which introduced the sci-fi subgenre known as mecha, which centers on giant fighting robots. More details about this highly anticipated project are awaited.

11. I Pretended to Be a Missing Girl (TBA)

Sydney Sweeney will be seen in the thriller movie ‘I Pretended to Be a Missing Girl,’ based on a Reddit short story by Joe Cote. Eric Roth adapted the screenplay. A director is yet to be attached to the Warner Bros. project. The story follows a con artist who impersonates a missing girl to rob her family, not realizing she’s made a terrible mistake. Details regarding production and the rest of the cast have yet to be revealed.

12. Split Fiction (TBA)

‘Split Fiction’ is an upcoming live-action movie based on the eponymous hit video game. Jon M. Chu will direct, based on a story by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. The plot follows Mio and Zoe, contrasting writers who become trapped in their own stories after being hooked up to a machine that steals their creative ideas. They rely on each other to break free, working together to master a range of abilities and overcome diverse challenges as they jump between sci-fi and fantasy worlds in this unexpected story of friendship. The beloved co-op game is known for its split-screen combat, platforming challenges, and differing abilities for each character. It remains to be seen how the Amazon MGM Studios project approaches the concept. Sydney Sweeney is the only revealed cast member.



13. OutRun (TBA)

Sydney Sweeney is uniting with Michael Bay on another movie, titled ‘OutRun,’ a feature adaptation of Sega’s iconic arcade video game. Jayson Rothwell will pen the script. She is producing the project, and we have yet to receive confirmation that she will star in the movie.